Arrivals: this week’s new stuff in for review

More delectable goods from MBR's inbox of delights

We’ve got new big bouncer bikes and some long-awaited British made components in this week’s Arrivals.

So if you can’t wait until the reviews come out in the magazine or go up online, here’s the next instalment in our series of pre-emptive peeks into our latest test products.

Merida One-Sixty 800

Price: £3150

From: Merida

Is this possibly the ultimate stealth bike? It almost looks like a black, cut-out silhouette in the photos rather than a real bike. So you better hope this is as fast as a stealth fighter. The One-Sixty is Merida’s long travel, 27.5″ wheeled enduro/all-mountain machine with, you guessed it, 160mm of rear wheel travel. New for 2018, Merida has brought out two aluminium framed versions to push the One-Sixty into a wider audience. These not only bring reduced prices but also a wider range of sizes, which is a good thing.

The One-Sixty 800 sits just below the carbon models and has a pretty good component list. Merida spec a 170mm suspension fork for the One-Sixty, the 800 coming with a RockShox Yari RC. Out back is a trunnion mounted Super Deluxe RCT. Shifting duties are performed by the eve reliable SRAM GX Eagle 12 speed drivetrain. Befitting a bike that’s intended to ride fast and hard, SRAM’S Code R brakes with a 200mm rotor up front are fitted.

Merida’s own 29mm internal width wheels are fitted with Maxxis Minion DHR Wide Trail 2.4″ tyres. The front has the 3C Max Terra compound, whilst the rear has the harder wearing Dual compound. Merida also provide the 760mm wide bar and 35mm length stem. A KS Lev Integra with 150mm of travel takes care of dropper duties.

Ultimate USE Helix

Price: £284.99 (165mm drop) £254.99 (125mm drop)

From: Ultimate Sports engineering (USE)

So it’s finally here, USE’s Helix dropper post. First pre-production samples were seen at last year’s Eurobike but now the real-deal is ready to drop. This week actually! Taking a unique approach to keeping things smooth in terms of the action, the Helix uses an internal spiral thread and clutch mechanism to give it an infinitely adjustable position.

After experimenting with all sorts of ways to provide the return spring USE settled on air. This way you can adjust how quickly you get the post to return to full height, from languishly slow to eye-wateringly quick, you choose. The cable is run reversed with the nipple attached to the post for simple setup and the multi-positional lever clamps the cable tight and provides on-the-fly tension adjustment.

The lever can be mounted either straight to the bar or via a SRAM or Shimano brake lever adapter for a really clean setup. There are two drops available, 125mm or a much longer 165mm drop for those that really want to get the saddle out of the way. It’s available in both 30.9mm and 31.6mm diameters and the majority of the post is made right here in the UK at USE’s West Sussex headquarters.

Ultimate USE BOOM Bar

Price: £134.99

From: USE

How about a 800mm wide, 35mm diameter handlebar weighing just 220 grams, that’s happy being ridden for DH, 4X and Enduro? That’s the new Ultimate USE BOOM handlebar. Designed and tested by Scott Beaumont the 4X superstar, strength is at the heart of the BOOM bar.

It’s made from premium unidirectional carbon fibre with an anti-vibration taper to keep your hands nice and in control. 30mm rise, 9º backsweep and 5º upsweep are also in its vital statistics.

Ultimate USE Vyce 35mm

Price: £89.99

From: USE

The Vyce has a design unlike many other MTB stems on the market. Just two bolts operating a wedge system hold everything together. Simply take out the guts of the stem, slide it over your handlebar, chuck the guts back in, slip the stem over the steerer and tighten the two bolts. The ingenious system applies equal pressure to both clamping surfaces ensuring even tightening. Engineered from heat strengthened, machined aerospace grade T6 aluminium, the body parts are shot peened for extra strength and endurance. We’ve got the 40mm length, 35mm diameter stem in to test but USE also make the Vyce in a 50mm length and a 31.8mm version.

Smith Optics Attack Max

Price: £195

From: Smith Optics

Combining Smith’s superlative Chromapop lens technology and a clever/simple lens swapping procedure, we have the latest Attack Max performance eyewear. The Max version has a full coverage lens to really protect your eyes including a neat raised section at the top for when your head is down. Two lenses are included to cover pretty much all light conditions. But best of all is the clever, magnetic snap closure that holds the lens in place. Simply half close the arm, push the hinged section and the arm slides off.

To fit, you just push the arm on and it snaps clearly into place with no faff. These black and white Squall versions are super cool, but there are plenty of other options.

Pearl Izumi Launch jersey

Price: £49.99

From: Madison

Featuring a split construction with Transfer wicking material at the top and a mesh lower half to keep the body cool and operating perfectly when it’s warm outside, ha! The Launch is the latest jersey from Pearl Izumi. if this Port and Midnight Navy version doesn’t appeal, it’s also available in the delightfully named Arctic and Sea Moss colour scheme.

Pearl Izumi Summit short

Price: £84.99

From: Madison

Pearl Izumi’s versatile trail riding short. A tapered fit makes it suitable to wear with a loose fit jersey such as the Launch jersey featured above or with a tighter fitting XC jersey. DWR treatment helps keep things comfy when it’s a touch damp on the trails. Pearl Izumi has always gone about pockets the right way, putting two zippered examples at the hips.

Scott Trail 80 Dri

Price: £35.99

From: Scott

Feeling more like your favourite t-shirt than a riding top, the Trail 80 Dri is made of soft, wicking materials and is pretty much just like your favourite t-shirt. Super light construction for extra comfort, good pattern, four colour options and a good price. What’s not to like?

Scott Trail 10

Price: £99.99

From: Scott

Complete with padded liner short, the Trail 10 is Scott’s relaxed fit, trail riding short. Like all good shots, this one comes with a DWR water repellent coating and two properly placed, zipped pockets. Subtle (not) branding on the rear tells people 10 miles away who makes these.

That’s all folks. Time to make the most of the light evenings.