Arrivals: this week’s new stuff in for review

A better Fatbar and MTB shorts straight from Formula 1

Once again we have been reminded of the fickle nature of the British weather with winter desperately clinging on and providing us with more chances to play in the snow. But hey, at least it can’t get any worse?

Fortunately the postie has still been able to deliver despite the 2 inches of snow so we can bring you the latest Arrivals from the office. So if you can’t wait until the reviews come out in the magazine or go up online, here’s the next instalment in our series of pre-emptive peeks into our latest test products.

Renthal Fatbar Lite V2

Price: £69.95

From: Ison Distribution

The new Version 2 Fatbar Lite has managed to increase the width from 740mm to a more versatile 760mm without adding a gram of extra weight over the original. How have they done this? By using a new 7050 T6 aluminium to enable growth without penalty. The other big news is the iconic signature gold handlebar is now available in a hard anodised black. Available in four rises; 10mm, 20mm, 30mm, 40mm and both 31.8mm and 35mm diameters. If you really likes the original it can also be cut down to make a lighter version!

5 things riding in snow has taught us

Time MX6

Price: £89.99

Contact: Extra

Just missing out on our upcoming Clipless Trail pedal grouptest, we’ve got Time’s MX6. The previous version of this pedal was much loved by our testers so we’re looking forward to seeing if this one maintains that level of performance. The MX6 retains the composite body and twin barred ATAC clip mechanism for both stability and ease of clipping in. It also features the ability to adjust angular movement, something a little different to most other pedals.

Aussie Grit flint MTB short

Price: £124.17

Contact: Aussie Grit

The brainchild of Mark Webber, the ex-Formula 1 racer, Aussie Grit is a new clothing company with a different take on MTB wear. Long time MTB rider and racer, Mark focusses more on the marathon and XC side of riding and the new range reflects this. Rather than being effectively re-branded road wear or rehashed MX fashion, the Aussie Grit apparel has a distinctive style that sets it apart. While still being firmly in the tighter, XC camp, the muted colours and functional style should appeal to riders who like to put in the miles but stay comfortable. The Flint short has a built-in, high quality chamois pad for all-day comfort and a comfortable just-above-the-knee cut, suitable for XC and trail riding.

Ergon GA2 Fat

Price: £26.99

Contact: Extra

Like Ergon’s approach to grips and hand comfort but have big hands? Then the new Fat versions are right up your street. Based on the GA2 all-mountain grip, it’s effectively a thicker and chunkier version for the large handed or simply those that want a grip with more vibration damping. It’s also available in blue and red.

Dainese AWA Jersey 2

Price: £69.95

Contact: Dainese

Danielle’s new AWA range is a slight departure from their normal, more gravity based apparel. AWA stands for All Weather Activity and the entire collection is designed to cohesively work together to create a complete wardrobe that can take on any type of weather from hot and dry to extreme storm protection. Right at the heart of the collection is the AWA Jersey 2, it’s a long sleeve jersey made of a lightweight, wicking material and is designed to be used either next to the skin or as a mid-layer.

Dainese AWA Tee 1

Price: £57.95

Contact: Dainese

The short sleeve version of the AWA Jersey. This will work better if you run hot or if we actually get some warm weather this year.

Pearl Izumi X-Alp Launch

Price: £109.99

From: Madison

Pearl Izumi’s first ‘proper’ flat pedal shoe. The X-Alp Launch features a a dual compound Vibram sole. Combining a Idrogrip centre section for flat pedal traction and harder wearing, grippy Megagrip sections on the toe and heel. It also has the usual EVA mid-sole for cushioning and a reinforced toe to protect against the inevitable rock strikes. Styling is a little different to the usual skate style shoes thanks to the lighter weight upper.

Right, the sun’s out so we’re going to ride. Enjoy.