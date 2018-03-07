Arrivals: this week’s new stuff in for review

Wheely good wheels and something new from Guy Martin

Hooray, the Beast from the East has been sent to back to the distributor for a warranty claim and the snow is melting. If you haven’t been out enjoying the snow and are now definitely not looking forward to the super saturated sloppy trails then you can take solace in some shiny new kit. And if you can’t wait until the reviews come out in the magazine or go up online, here’s another in our new series of pre-emptive peeks into recent test product arrivals.

Here’s last week’s Arrivals for those who missed it

Nukeproof Horizon Wheelset

Price: £349.99

From: Hotlines

Carrying on with the long line of most excellent Horizon products, Nukeproof has now added a set of reasonably priced wheels to the line-up. Boasting strength, width and a lack of weight, all rolled into a great looking package. An inner rim diameter of 29mm allows you to run any tyre width you want, right up to 2.8″ on 27.5″ wheels and 2.6″ on 29″ wheels. The aluminium rims run on CNC machined hubs featuring reliable Novatec internals. Nukeproof build the Horizons with 28 straight-pull, double-butted spokes per wheel. The good news is the Horizon is available in pretty much any variation of hub as well as both 27.5” and 29” wheel diameters. Hub colour options are this cool copper or full-on stealth black.

Endura Singletrack Trail Pants

Price: £79.99

From: Endura

Perfect for riding in these frigid conditions, the Singletrack Trail Pant is a full length set of leg coverings (trousers to you and me) designed for all types of trail riding. Made from what Endura describe as ‘seriously durable’, DWR coated canvas they should put up with pretty much anything the trails might through at them. Motorbike leather-like stretch panels give the Singletrack proper freedom of movement and the tapered cut prevents them from snagging on the drivetrain.

Endura Singletrack Backpack

Price: from £69.99 (£89.99 with bladder)

From: Endura

Ten litres of trail storage makes the Singletrack pack a bit of an all-day pack for stashing everything you need for a day on the hills. It has a lighter weight construction than Endura’s other pack, the MT500 and a sculpted but thin back panel. There’s a removable tool roll included and plenty of decent storage pockets. The helmet pouch on the front can take a normal trail helmet or fit a full face if so needed. As most riders will probably already have a hydration bladder somewhere in the house Endura offer the Singletrack with or without an included Hydrapak 3 litre bladder.

Endura MT500 Burner

Price: £47.99

From: Endura

MT500 is Endura’s more gravity and all-mountain equipment range. The Burner is the long sleeve jersey of the line-up and has a few technical features. There are panels of more durable materials in areas most likely to be in contact with the ground in the case of a crash; as well as a slightly looser fit designed to be worn with body armour. Mesh underarm vents help move moisture to keep things comfortable and little silicon grippers on the shoulders help keep your pack in place. Three colour choices are available including this nice and bright mango version.

Industry 9 Matchstix

Price: £120.00

From: Ubyk

Another contender for genius kit of the year. Industry 9’s new Matchstix replaces your fork’s bolt-through axle with a version that includes a whole host of practical tools. Seven stainless steel bits are included: 6mm, 5mm, 4mm, 3mm, 2.5mm, 2mm and T25. You can carry 4 in the bit tube and the 5mm is integrated into the handle. The Matchstix also features a chain breaking tool, space for a spare chain link, valve core key and spoke key. The best thing is compared to other carry-on tools, the Matchstix replaces a component so weight increase is minimal.

Proper Cleaner

Price: £6.50

From: Guy Martin

Everyone’s favourite fast-talking Northener Guy Martin is no stranger to mountain biking, so it comes as no surprise that he’s started to produce his own bike specific products. Proper Cleaner’s first product is the General Cleaner aimed at getting your bike proper clean. Fully biodegradable, alkaline based & according to Guy, it’s not tested on Nigel the Dog or his mates. It’s safe to use on all surfaces, including carbon fibre & anodized parts, nor will it affect the performance of your disc brakes. What separates it from other cleaners is its shipped without added water, simply drop the tablet into the spray bottle and add your own. You get two tablets, making up to 1.5 litres of cleaner. Refill pouches are available at just a fiver, again making 1.5 litres of cleaner.

Broken Riders Stacked It Tee

Price: £25.00

From: Broken Riders

British apparel brand Broken Riders came about as the result of Tom, the founder, suffering a fractured ankle through riding. Wanting to create a brand aimed more at the normal rider, Broken Riders came into being. Now it has a wide range of t-shirts, hoodies and accessories for boys and girls. All the t-shirts, like this Stacked It print, are made from eco-friendly materials and they even have ones made from bamboo.

Broken Riders Obsessive mug

Price: £13.00

From: Broken Riders

We like drinking hot beverages at MBR. This 100% waterproof ceramic mug is just the ticket for keeping your wet drinks safe before you have a chance to imbibe. Other designs are available.

Muc-Off Dirt Bucket

Price: £64.99

From: Muc-Off

When is a bucket more than just a bucket? When it’s Muc-Off’s latest Dirt Bucket. The latest comprehensive cleaning kit from Muc-Off not only includes all of your favourite cleaning products but the bucket also has their new Filth Filter. This slotted disc sits at the bottom of the bucket and prevents all the grit and grime from being circulated and put back onto your bike, potentially damaging your paintwork. As well as the bucket (which also makes a handy stool!) you’ll also find it full of Muc-Off’s most popular products. Included are the following:

1 litre Nanotech Cleaner, 500ML Bike Protect, 400ml Chain Cleaner, 3 assorted brushes, sponge, 50ml Dry Lube, 50ml Wet Lube and a cleaning guide.

I get the feeling we’ll be cleaning a lot of bikes this week. See ya!