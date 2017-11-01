Arrivals: this week’s new stuff in for review

Heads, shoulder, knees and toes

Bringing news of a new helmet from 661 and a new cockpit from Funn. Our weekly sneak peak at the exciting new products that have arrived at MBR HQ.

For those of you who can’t wait until the reviews come out in the magazine or go up online, here’s another in our new series of pre-emptive peeks into recent test product arrivals.

661 Reset helmet

Price: £69.99

From: 661

2018 sees a clean start for 661 on the helmet front. You might say they want to push the reset (sorry) button. And here it is, the new Reset full face. This helmet marks a complete change in direction for 661, as it’s not a standard open-mould product (a helmet shape that any company can buy and stick their own logos on). It’s 100% designed and created by 661 and has some neat features such as an enlarged eye port and shaped neckline. The best thing is the Reset retails at less than seventy quid…

661 Filter shoes

Price: TBC

From: 661

The Filter has been around for a while but has had a few little tweaks to keep it relevant. The looks are still skate shoe rather than XC race slipper with a basic flat sole unit. In comparison to some shoes the cleat recess is pretty discreet and slightly offset to put your foot in an optimum position for pedaling. A big Velcro strap keeps the shoe in place and protects the laces…

661 Comp gloves

Price: £19.99

From: 661

The Comp is a simple trail glove suited to riders who like the minimal feel of a non-padded glove. The best thing however is the variety of designs and colour schemes the Comp comes in. We especially like the kitsch feel of the fishing inspired pair…

Funn Kingpin handlebar

Price: TBC

From: Funn

The Kingpin is a handlebar about choices. Available in two widths, three rises, two diameters and six colours; there should be a bar for you. Made from Funn’s Supreme alloy they should be pretty bombproof and won’t break the bank…

Funn Strippa Evo stem

Price: TBC

From: Funn

If you’re going to run the Funn Kingpin bar, you might as well get the matching cuffs. The Strippa Evo stem is a perfect match; of course it’s available in the full range of matching colours as well as two diameters and lengths. This is the dinky 35mm version CNC’d out of a block of 6061 aluminium…

Specialized 2FO Cliplite shoe

Price: £140.00

From: Specialized

The second pair of clip-in shoes this week comes from the other big S. The 2FO Cliplite is the top-end clip version of the more trail/all-mountain oriented range of shoes. Double BOA dials keep things tight without clogging in mud or jamming in chainrings like laces can. They obviously include the usual Specialized Body Geometry features to keep your feet and legs in alignment and pain free…

Altura Mayhem jacket

Price: £119.99

From: ZyroFisher

Altura’s all day trail riding winter jacket. The Mayhem is designed to cope with ALL of the weather, made as it is from Altura’s highly waterproof Shield material. A generous cut and hood keep it comfortable for layering during the colder months, whilst additional vents help regulate temperature when pushing hard. It’s good to see Altura stick to black panels for the lower back and arm panels to keep the jacket looking good throughout the year…

Dainese Hucker short

Price: £79.95

From: Dainese

Heavy duty leg protection from the Italian masters at Dainese. The Hucker is aimed at the slightly more aggressive riding arena and those riders needing their clothing to be a little bit more hard wearing. The Huckers look like they can shrug off slides along the trail for as long as you can keep riding. Strategic softer and stretchier panels keep comfort high even when pedaling. Dainese also do the Hucker in a long legged version for £114.95…

Dainese Hucker jersey

Price: £67.95

From: Dainese

Super soft and lightweight, the Hucker belies its ability as a DH/enduro jersey. Silky smooth fabric keeps your skin from gripping the ground…

Dainese Tactic glove

Price: £34.95

From: Dainese

Skinny trail gloves with added knuckle protection. Seamless and thin palm materials add dexterity and mobility to the design…

Dainese Trailskins 2 kneepads

Price: £72.95

From: Dainese

Super breathable knee pads with plenty of coverage and padded parts. These Trailskins 2 guards meet the European safety standards for throwing yourself down the steepest trails. Twin Velcro straps should help keep the pads in place…

That’s your lot for this week. Stay tuned for a bumper crop next episode.