Arrivals: this week’s new stuff in for review

Canadian clothing, Codes and cranksets

For those of you who can’t wait until the reviews come out in the magazine or go up online, here’s another in our new series of pre-emptive peeks into recent test product arrivals.

SRAM Code RSC brakeset

Price: £229 (each)

From: zyrofisher.co.uk

The Code is the new daddy of hardcore SRAM brakes. Based on the Guide brake, it uses larger fluid reservoirs and pistons to deliver better stopping power. The RSC version is a top end version with adjustable Reach, Contact point and the new Swinglink pivot.

SRAM Eagle Descendent DH crank

Price: TBA

From: zyrofisher.co.uk

This is the brand spanking new version of the SRAM Descendant crankset. Now in a 12 speed Eagle flavour, the Descendent has a completely redesigned girder-like internal profile and wider arms than the previous version. Direct mount 32 tooth X-Sync 2 chainring included.

Sombrio Quest Hoodie

Price: £80.00

From: csg.co.uk

Yes, we know it’s a bit early to be thinking of cooler weather, but a decent hoodie is just the thing for staving off those late evening chills. Sombrio’s Quest is warmer than most with a quilted finish and soft lining. It’s got plenty of pockets and a proper sized hood if you do want to wear it when riding.

Sombrio Badge Tee

Price: £25.00

From: csg.co.uk

Subtle logo on the front, bigger version on the back. Sombrio use 100% cotton material and a classic cut to make the Badge Tee.

Sombrio Shore shirt

Price: £55.00

From: csg.co.uk

Short sleeved and versatile. The Shore shirt could be worn to work (if your boss lets you) or out on a ride thanks to a smart/casual style and breathable and wicking polyester fabric. There’s even a hidden pocket on the back.

The Sombrio Tee

Price: £25.00

From: csg.co.uk

The classic design from Sombrio. They like it so much it’s called The Sombrio Tee. As with all their other t-shirts, it’s made from 100% cotton in classic/relaxed cut.

Sombrio Wingman Jacket

Price: £65.00

From: csg.co.uk

You never know when you might need a bit of rain protection in the UK. The Wingman is made of a DWR coated windproof material to just about give you enough protection from passing showers. The lightweight materials enable it to be stuffed away into the chest pocket.

One-Up Components Alu pedal

Price: £96.63 (approx.)

From: oneupcomponents.com

Super slim alloy pedals from the innovative US company that brought us the EDC tool. Designed to work perfectly with Stealth rubber shoes (That’ll be 5:10 then!) Ten rear mounted pins per side keep your feet in place. The pedal also uses a cassette remover to get at the four double sealed bearings.

One-Up Components Comp pedal

Price: £37.11 (approx.)

From: oneupcomponents.com

These composite (plastic) pedals from One-Up stick to the same wide shape as the alloy version. A little thicker than the alloys, they retain the same ten, rear mounted pins per side for super grip.

Polaris Discovery short

Price: £99.99

From: polaris-bikewear.co.uk

If you like the comfort of a bibshort and really want the same feeling from your baggy short, then look no further. Polaris’ new Discovery short has a set of removable braces to keep them in place without reverting to a restrictive waistband. The Discovery also uses a mix of fully waterproof and DWR coated panels to make them perfect for year round use.

Polaris Horizon jersey

Price: £44.99

From: polaris-bikewear.co.uk

The Horizon is a great looking casual riding jersey. Looking more like your favourite t-shirt, it uses a lightweight tech fabric to keep you comfortable on the trails.

That’s yer lot for this week…