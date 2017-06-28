Arrivals: this week’s new stuff in for review

Energy beer and 'so nice you could eat it' carbon loveliness.

For those of you who can’t wait until the reviews come out in the magazine or go up online, here’s another in our new series of pre-emptive peeks into recent test product arrivals.

Praxis Works Lyft M30 Carbon Crankset

Price: £499.99

From: upgradebikes.co.uk

The Lyft is The carbon crank from Praxis Works. Super light and available in a complete plethora of sizes and options. The Lyft uses Praxis’ own M30 bottom bracket standard (don’t worry it will fit pretty much any frame) and also includes a Praxis narrow/wide Wave Tech direct mount chainring. If you’re worried about damaging expensive carbon, praxis also includes rubber crank end protectors and die-cut scuff protectors.

Praxis Works Chainguide

Price: £34.99

From: upgradebikes.co.uk

ISCG 05 mountable chainguide, funnily enough pretty perfect to use with the Lyft cranks for complete peace of mind. Alloy construction for the body and an injection moulded plastic head for silent running. Fully adjustable and available in short (for 26-32 tooth chainrings) and long (for 26-38 tooth).

Shimano ME5 SPD shoes

Price: £119.99

From: madison.co.uk

Trail and Enduro shoes built with a sole designed to flex in the right places to make them more comfortable for hike-a-bike sections. Reinforced rubber bumpers at both ends protect against rock strikes and the crank facing ankle section is raised to prevent injuries. The all over grey colour does make them look a bit like something a dirty stormtrooper might wear.

Shimano Deore XT PDM8020 Trail pedal

Price: £94.99

From: madison.co.uk

The latest version of the venerable XT trail pedal. Now with slightly more machined side wings for better support when clipped in or just resting on them for technical sections. The forged alloy body spins on CroMo steel axles with sealed cartridge bearings.

The Robert Axle Project replacement thru axles

Price: From £33.99

From: robertaxleproject.com

Now sold through SJS cycles, these replacement thru axles are a good way of dumping a bit of weight from your bike. Precision made in the USA, The Robert Axle Project (sounds like a seventies prog rock super group) only make replacement axles so you know they are going to be good. Available in all the usual sizes for both ends, the allen key fixing prevents unwanted loosening and prevents potential damage. Currently only available in black.

Blackburn Chamber trackpump

Price: £79.99

From: zyrofisher.co.uk

This is an absolute beast of a pump! Monster four inch dial makes it easy to see exactly what pressure you have in your tyres. Designed for MTB use, it only goes up to 50 psi in 1 psi increments, so you can dial in pressures properly. The Chamber also has a bleed valve on the multi-valve head to aid accuracy. Obviously it features a bottle opener and the crowning glory is the ability to swap the handle for your favourite 800mm Renthal Fat Bar thanks to the 31.8mm clamp!

SIS Immune tablets

Price: £7.00

From: scienceinsport.com

It might be summer but colds can still strike you down and stop you from riding. Plop one of these orangey fizzy tablets into some water and the contained Vitamin C and Iron can help boost the immune system (your immune system takes a smashing every time you ride).

SIS GO Caffeine Shot

Price: £2.25

From: scienceinsport.com

Just the thing to kick start your enthusiasm for an early morning or evening ride. 150mg of caffeine plus loads of other things that apparently help improve endurance and reduce fatigue should give you a boost. Available in Cola and Tropical flavours.

Torq Summer Shandy energy gel

Price: £1.85

From: zyrofisher.co.uk

Torq has once again partnered with Adnams brewery to produce the sort of energy product we can get behind. The Winter Shandy proved to be so popular that Torq is now using Adnams’ Mosaic Pale Ale to flavour their normal 2:1 maltodextrin:fructose energy gel. Containing actual alcohol but don’t worry, you would need to consume 120 gels to get the equivalent of one pint of beer (we wouldn’t recommend it, apart from probably being a little dangerous, it would also be one of the most expensive pints you would ever drink!)

Cheers!