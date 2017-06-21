Arrivals: this week’s new stuff in for review

The goody tree has low hanging branches today!

For those of you who can’t wait until the reviews come out in the magazine or go up online, here’s another in our new series of pre-emptive peeks into recent test product arrivals.

Here’s last week’s Arrivals for those who missed it.

Rockshox Pike RCT3

Price: £953.00

From: zyrofisher.co.uk

This is the latest revamped, top of the range, Pike RCT3 due to be fitted on one of our longtermers. Whilst this is the 150mm travel 27.5” version, we are excited to be getting the longer 160mm travel 29er to put through its paces soon. Tunability comes from the Charger damping cartridge with both external rebound and compression damping. BOOST spacing naturally…

Crank Brothers Highline dropper seatpost

Price: £299.99

From: extrauk.co.uk

We are a little excited about the new Highline. Crank Brothers has fitted the lowest profile collar to the post, which is a good thing. This slimmer collar allows the Highline to eke out 160mm of drop for the same length as most other companies 150mm dropper posts. So if you are of a slightly shorter stature or have a restricted seat tube this will make a difference. Stealth routing and a neat trigger lever are standard…

Seven iDP M4 helmet

Price: £49.99

From: decade-europe.com

Okay, it’s not a brand new helmet from Seven iDP, the M4 has been around for a while. But what is new is the shiny gloss colour scheme. Seven has introduced four new gloss colours for the new season, this blue is a particular favourite. The M4 is a really competitively priced helmet with an excellent safety record. Large air ports and comfortable padding finish off the package…

HT PA03A Pedals

Price: £34.99

From: ison-distribution.com

These are the brand new, catchily titled PA03A plastic (sorry, composite) flat pedals from HT. Rather than sticking to the ‘screw some pins into a flat slab of plastic’ approach, HT has considered carefully the shape of the body of their new foot perches. A properly concave shape puts your foot in the pedal. Combine this with eight long, sharp reverse threaded pins per side and there should be no reason for slippage. Sealed bearings and bushes keep things spinning…

Rockshox Reverb Remote Upgrade kit

Price: £89.00

From: zyrofisher.co.uk

Finally, the new trigger style Reverb Remote is available for purchase (nearly!). The upgrade includes all the gubbins to fit and bleed the new lever, plus two bar clamps, one for running with SRAM brakes and one for running with all other kinds…

DMR V-Twin pedals

Price: £129.99

From: upgradebikes.co.uk

Another pedal all set for our bumper pedal and shoe test coming up. The V-Twin has been out for a while and has won over riders for its tunable platforms and float. DMR provide several heights of shim to adjust grip and clip levels, aided by the pivoting central section. Tough CroMo steel axles and extruded body should make it suitable for hard hitters. The gold might be a little gauche though, but we love it…

Troy Lee Designs Network Jersey

Price: £34.99

From: saddleback.co.uk

At first glance the Network jersey looks to be ‘just’ another t-shirt (albeit a really nice one!). However the polyester/cotton blend is a properly technical, quick drying and high stretch design. Making the Network a super comfortable riding jersey for those relaxed days messing about in the woods. A stash pocket on the back adds to the practicality…

Troy Lee Designs Skyline shorts

Price: £84.99

From: Saddleback.co.uk

The Skyline is a proper riding short. No Frills, just well fitted and properly comfortable. While you can buy them just as a ‘shell’, for a few quid more it pays to get them with the new TLD Air 2.0 Liner short for extra comfort. Zippered pockets make stashing valuables much easier…

Troy Lee Designs Air glove

Price: £27.50

From: saddleback.co.uk

The summer glove from TLD. Light and highly ventilated it might be, but the Air still has a dual layered palm for proper protection and a Velcro wrist adjuster. The best thing is the Air is available in pretty much any colour you can think of…

And that’s it for another week. Hope you’ve been making the most of the sunshine. If not, sort it out!