Arrivals: this week’s new stuff in for review

Giro Havoc Short

Price: £99.99

From: zyrofisher.co.uk

Subtle and stylish mountain bike shorts built with enduro racing in mind. The length and leg openings are designed with kneepads in mind, without being overly baggy. Also available in bright orange for added gnarr.

Giro Roust MTB Jersey

Price: £49.99

From: zyrofisher.co.uk

About as subtle as staring at the sun. The Roust is not short on bold patterns in any of its four colour schemes. Short sleeve, v-necked and made of high-wicking fabric.

SDG Bel-Air 2.0 saddle

Price: from £54.95

From: silverfish-uk.com

Who remembers the cow print Bel-Air saddle we all wanted in the nineties? Still going strong and now available in this updated 2.0 version that retains the legendary comfort.

Race Face Chester pedal

Price: £49.95,

From: silverfish-uk.com

Lightweight and thin, the nylon composite bodied Chester flat pedal is a serious contender. Serviceable bearings and eight reverse-fit pins per side aid durability. And of course they are available in a myriad of colours.

EVOC CC10 Hydration pack

Price: £94.95 (with bladder)

From: silverfish-uk.com

A 2 litre bladder and 10 litres of storage make the CC10 a very practical hydration pack without being overly large. Storage is laid out over well-designed pockets including a helmet carrier. At just 600 grams it’s really light.

B-Twin 900 Alloy pedals

Price: £32.99

From: decathlon.co.uk

The 900 pedal has a slim alloy body that features fourteen (count ‘em!) replaceable pins each side. Sealed bearings spin on chro-mo steel axles.

B-Twin 900 MTB Glove

Price: from £17.99

Form: decathlon.co.uk

Bargain priced mountain bike gloves aimed at long distance and enduro riding. The palm features technogel inserts for comfort and knuckles are protected with a neoprene pad. Silicon grippers and smartphone compatibility complete the list.

Scott MTB Team shoe

Price: £144.99

From: scott-sports.com

The Team uses BOA dials to regulate fit. The sole is stiff without compromising walking or running so should make a great all-day adventure mountain bike shoe.

Onza Svelt 29×2.25 Tubeless ready

Price: £54.95

From: silverfish-uk.com

Designed to run super fast on harder surfaces, the Svelt looks to be a good rear tyre option as the trails dry out. Dual compound 65a/55a closely packed, low centre knobs are matched with more aggressive side tread for cornering grip.

Onza Canis 29×2.25 Tubeless ready

Price: £54.95

From: silverfish-uk.com

A more intermediate condition tyre. The Canis shares the same dual compound knob construction with the Svelt but makes them taller and more widely spaced.

Works Components -2.0° headset

Price: £81.99

From: workscomponents.co.uk

If you have a bike that you think could do with being a bit (or a lot) slacker at the front then midlands-based headset makers Works Components should be able to sort you out with something. This one’s for a slacking out a tapered fork by two degrees.