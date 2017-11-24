Up to 69% off handlebar cameras, drones and all you need to make rad ride films

Who doesn't want to capture their skills on camera? Now you can do it for less...
If you want to capture your best ride moments on camera, then there’s plenty of Black Friday deals to help you get set up for less.
Cameras made for filming adventures by bike are generally more robust than your average unit – they can deal with mud, work in low light conditions and can often be controlled from the handlebar, or even by voice.
Here’s a look at some of the best camera and video making kit reduced in the Black Friday sales…
Shimano CM-2000 Action Sports Camera – was £239.99, now £74.99 (69% off!)
A high spec camera that uses ANT+ sensors to hook up with your cycling computer – so you can tell it to capture video only at the best moments.
Record mode can be set based on average speed – this cuts down on editing out the more boring bits (cos all rides have ’em) and saves battery life.
Go Pro Hero 5 Black – refurbished version on eBay for £259.99
The market leading camera brand usually comes at a high cost – but these have been refreshed by the brand – hence the saving.
No need to worry about quality – eBay states: “all GoPro certified refurbished cameras have passed a rigorous testing process in a GoPro purpose built refurb facility… lenses have been cleaned and the software reset – Item comes reboxed in official GoPro refurbished packaging – 12 month GoPro warranty is included.”
SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC Memory Card + SD Adapter with A1 App Performance up to 100MB/s – was £45.49, now £41.99
With all that footage, you might need a spare SD card – this one has space for 128GB – which should be more than enough.
GoPro Karma Drone with Hero 6 Camera – was £1299.99, now £1049
A drone is the ultimate you for anyone wanting to make films of their cycling expeditions – the the Karma offers automatic one-button take off/landing, provides 20 minutes of flight per one hour charge and comes with the most recent GoPro – the Hero6, plus controller, stabiliser, harness and battery.
