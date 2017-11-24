Up to 69% off handlebar cameras, drones and all you need to make rad ride films

Here’s a look at some of the best camera and video making kit reduced in the Black Friday sales…

Shimano CM-2000 Action Sports Camera – was £239.99, now £74.99 (69% off!)

A high spec camera that uses ANT+ sensors to hook up with your cycling computer – so you can tell it to capture video only at the best moments.

Record mode can be set based on average speed – this cuts down on editing out the more boring bits (cos all rides have ’em) and saves battery life.

Buy now: Shimano CM-2000 Action Sports Camera at ProBikeKit for £74.99

Go Pro Hero 5 Black – refurbished version on eBay for £259.99

The market leading camera brand usually comes at a high cost – but these have been refreshed by the brand – hence the saving.

No need to worry about quality – eBay states: “all GoPro certified refurbished cameras have passed a rigorous testing process in a GoPro purpose built refurb facility… lenses have been cleaned and the software reset – Item comes reboxed in official GoPro refurbished packaging – 12 month GoPro warranty is included.”

Buy now: Go Pro Hero 5 Black at eBay for £259.99



SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC Memory Card + SD Adapter with A1 App Performance up to 100MB/s – was £45.49, now £41.99

With all that footage, you might need a spare SD card – this one has space for 128GB – which should be more than enough.

Buy now: SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC Memory Card + SD Adapter with A1 App Performance up to 100MB/s, Class 10, U1 at Amazon for £41.99

GoPro Karma Drone with Hero 6 Camera – was £1299.99, now £1049

A drone is the ultimate you for anyone wanting to make films of their cycling expeditions – the the Karma offers automatic one-button take off/landing, provides 20 minutes of flight per one hour charge and comes with the most recent GoPro – the Hero6, plus controller, stabiliser, harness and battery.

Buy now: GoPro Karma Drone with HERO6 Camera at Amazon for £1049

There’s plenty more deals emerging in the Black Friday sales – we’re working rounds the clock to bring you the very best – so keep checking back…