30% off MBR lights group test winner Exposure Maxx-D MK10 in ‘Black Rideday’ deal

Grab a 3300 lumen light for £262.46, reduced from £374.95

Black Friday deals are everywhere – and if there’s one area it’s well worth looking out for a bargain, it’s lighting.

No night ride can take place (safely!) without a proper bike light – but a good quality front beam can be expensive.

The Exposure Maxx-D MK10 is a seriously bright option. In fact, it’s so good it won the last MBR lights grouptest (published November 2017), with a very solid score of 10/10.

If that’s not enough to tempt you, Evans Cycles has reduced the unit in its ‘Black Rideday’ deals, from £374.95 to £262.46 – that’s 30 per cent off.

Sure, it’s still a pretty hefty bill – but with that you get a distinctive lens which creates a wide flood of white light – all 3300 lumens of it.

The minimum run time is 2 hours, and it goes up to 36 hours in a lower setting. You can also plug extra batteries into the rear charge port for extended burn times, and use the Maxx-D as a USB charger for phones and GPS.

Of course, it’s USB rechargeable, so there are no messy cables, and there’s a very precise time display on the back plate which shows how many more minutes of light you’ve got left.

Reflex technology also extends the burn time, by reducing the output on climbs and less techy ground, thanks to built in accelerometers.