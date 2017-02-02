Tributes to Kelly McGarry one year on

#MCGAZZAFOREVER

The anniversary yesterday of Kelly McGarry’s tragic death has seen many touching tributes on Instagram and YouTube.

The moving video above is from Jasper Wesselman. It looks like it’s the first YouTube video he’s ever uploaded and it’s a heck of a way to start!

The #mcgazzaforver tag has been all over Instagram since yesterday. Here are some particularly touching posts…

You left this world on the 1st February 2016 upon a mountain doing what you loved. Loved, respected, and revered by so many. You brought happiness & laughter to everyone's lives and will be forever in our hearts. #mcgazzaforever A photo posted by Kelly McGarry Foundation (@kellymcgazza) on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:38pm PST

We're all missing the big guy extra today, it's been a year since he left us. Hope we're making you proud Kelly! 🙏🏼 #McGazzaForever #LegendsNeverDie A photo posted by Nicholi Rogatkin (@nicholirogatkin) on Feb 1, 2017 at 9:30am PST

Thinking of Kelly today. We miss you big guy. #kellymcgarry #mcgazzaforever 📷@clinttrahan A photo posted by Brett Rheeder (@brettrheeder) on Feb 1, 2017 at 1:36pm PST

It's been a year, but still feel like he's still somewhere and we will be seeing him on a trip soon… We all miss that amazing smile and heart! #mcgazzaforever A photo posted by Cam Zink (@camzink) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:26am PST

❤️ #mcgazzaforever A photo posted by Ride Eat Sleep Repeat (@antoinebizet) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:56am PST

Ride in peace legend @kellymcgazza Picture: @davidmcmillan #mcgazzaforever A photo posted by Mayhem Media (@mayhemedia) on Feb 1, 2017 at 1:07pm PST

1 year ago today this special human left us, we miss you brother #mcgazzaforever A photo posted by Brook Macdonald (@brookmacdonald6) on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:53pm PST

Shredding for THE MAN!!! #mcgazzaforever #mcgazzafest2017 @cwoodphoto 📷 A photo posted by Bernard Kerr (@bernard_kerr) on Feb 1, 2017 at 1:53am PST

One year ago, the world lost a great character and mountain biker. @kellymcgazza we will always keep you in good memories! Shouts go out to the Kelly McGarry Foundation and to everyone who joined the McGazza Fest last weekend. #mcgazzaforever #rideinpeace A photo posted by YT Industries (@yt_industries) on Feb 1, 2017 at 1:16am PST

Let’s not get too maudlin. McGazza was anything but maudlin after all.

He’d much rather you got yourself amped for a ride of your bike by watching this excellently en-stokening highlight reel of McGazza Fest 2017.

Enjoy!

Our story from last year…

We’re still reeling here in the office from the sad news of Kelly McGarry’s untimely death in Queenstown. McGarry was riding on the Ben Lomond trail when he collapsed from a suspected heart attack. Two paramedics were flown to the scene but McGarry was announced dead on arrival.

McGarry may have been a 6 foot 5 inch giant but he backed it up with an even bigger personality and was universally liked among his fellow pro-riders.

His death has sent a shockwave through the mountain biking world and the most fitting tributes for the laid-back Kiwi have come from those who knew him best. Here are the very best tributes from McGarry’s friends and fellow competitors:

Yannick Granieri, Andreu Lacondeguy and Bryan Regnier were all team mates of McGarry at YT Industries

No word to explain what i feel right know…my long legs friend ! That guy had took the biggest crashed of history and always stand up after it ! How come this could happen ! Ride in peace up there bro ! I will be riding full gaz for u in rotorua man ! Love A photo posted by Yannick Granieri (@yannickgranieri) on Feb 1, 2016 at 2:55am PST

Ride in peace Kelly! I will never forget you! We will ride together again some day! A photo posted by andreu lacondeguy (@andreulacondeguy) on Feb 1, 2016 at 1:43am PST

The best mate ever …. This guy are the coolest mate ever , I never forget the such a good time with you dude … #rip 😥 A photo posted by bryanregnier (@bryanregnier) on Feb 1, 2016 at 1:58am PST

R.I.P. Kelly McGarry. The entire YT crew is absolutely perplexed and heartbroken about the shocking news. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, girlfriend and his friends. The mountain bike world lost an exceptional character. Ride in paradise, @kellymcgazza . A photo posted by YT Industries (@yt_industries) on Feb 1, 2016 at 4:31am PST

Really sad news to wake up to today hearing about the passing of @kellymcgazza he was the nicest guy and always had a smile on his face. Everyone will always love you and remember you as a legend bro! A photo posted by George Brannigan (@georgebrannigan) on Feb 1, 2016 at 7:03am PST

Words can't explain what a dark day it is in the freeride mountain bike world. @kellymcgazza you were and always will be a badass. Sleep tight brotha. Love ya. A photo posted by Geoff Gulevich (@geoffgulevich) on Feb 1, 2016 at 1:50am PST

No fucking way RIDE IN PEACE @kellymcgazza I'm sat in complete shock to read that Kelly Mcgarry has passed away !!!!! To a great friend and an amazingly inspiring humble person your going to be hugely missed bro glad to have shared some fun memories with you !! the world just lost a legend RIDE FREE BRO #YTFAMILY #rip #mcgazza #legend @yt_industries A photo posted by Ricky Crompton (@rcrompton) on Feb 1, 2016 at 2:47am PST

We lost a incredible human today. A man with an untouchable energy, the kindest most genuine soul and the most badass skills ever to go down a mountain on two wheels. I've learned a lot from this man and have strived to be a better person since the day I met him. Kelly you will be missed but never forgotten and you will live on through every person that ever got the privilege of meeting you. My heart goes out to Kelly's family and loved ones. May you ride in peace brother!! @kellymcgazza A photo posted by Mike "Hucker" Clark (@mikehucker) on Feb 1, 2016 at 1:34am PST

Absolutely gutted! Our scene won't be the same without you my friend. R.i.p.buds A photo posted by Darren berrecloth (@dberrecloth) on Feb 1, 2016 at 7:42am PST

We will continue to update this page as more tributes come in for Kelly McGarry.