Tributes to Kelly McGarry one year on

  • February 2, 2017

#MCGAZZAFOREVER

The anniversary yesterday of Kelly McGarry’s tragic death has seen many touching tributes on Instagram and YouTube.

The moving video above is from Jasper Wesselman. It looks like it’s the first YouTube video he’s ever uploaded and it’s a heck of a way to start!

The #mcgazzaforver tag has been all over Instagram since yesterday. Here are some particularly touching posts…

Thinking of Kelly today. We miss you big guy. #kellymcgarry #mcgazzaforever 📷@clinttrahan

❤️ #mcgazzaforever

Ride in peace legend @kellymcgazza Picture: @davidmcmillan #mcgazzaforever

1 year ago today this special human left us, we miss you brother #mcgazzaforever

Shredding for THE MAN!!! #mcgazzaforever #mcgazzafest2017 @cwoodphoto 📷

Let’s not get too maudlin. McGazza was anything but maudlin after all.

He’d much rather you got yourself amped for a ride of your bike by watching this excellently en-stokening highlight reel of McGazza Fest 2017.

Enjoy!

Our story from last year…

We’re still reeling here in the office from the sad news of Kelly McGarry’s untimely death in Queenstown. McGarry was riding on the Ben Lomond trail when he collapsed from a suspected heart attack. Two paramedics were flown to the scene but McGarry was announced dead on arrival.

McGarry may have been a 6 foot 5 inch giant but he backed it up with an even bigger personality and was universally liked among his fellow pro-riders.

His death has sent a shockwave through the mountain biking world and the most fitting tributes for the laid-back Kiwi have come from those who knew him best. Here are the very best tributes from McGarry’s friends and fellow competitors:

Yannick Granieri, Andreu Lacondeguy and Bryan Regnier were all team mates of McGarry at YT Industries

Ride in peace Kelly! I will never forget you! We will ride together again some day!

"It is with great sadness that we have just learnt that the legendary Kelly McGarry passed away over the weekend whilst riding out in Queensland. Kelly rode for Diamondback for many years before moving on to ride for another team in January 2015. His Redbull Rampage runs were legendary,inc his 72' back flip of the canyon, & his overshoot of the canyon are some of the most ever watched MTB videos. Our thoughts are with Kelly’s family and friends during this sad time. RIP Kelly McGarry"

Absolutely gutted! Our scene won't be the same without you my friend. R.i.p.buds

We will continue to update this page as more tributes come in for Kelly McGarry.