These are the fork settings for Gwin, Atherton, Fairclough, Rude and other pros

Famous forks you can bid on.

Fox are auctioning off some famous forks from pro riders and they’ve released details of who each rider had their suspension fork set up for certain tracks last season.

>>> How to setup your suspension

Bookmark Fox’s eBay auction page to keep an eye on the forks as they get listed. There’s only Aaron Gwin’s listed at the moment (currently sitting at $2,800).

The auction is to raise money for the Road 2 Recovery Foundation. The foundation “provides financial assistance to AMA licensed professional motocross/supercross riders and action sports professionals in the event they sustain career ending injuries.”

Here’s how the pro’s have their forks set up

NB: all the adjustment clicks listed are click out from closed (fully clockwise).

Rachel Atherton’s Fox 40 Float

High speed compression: 18 clicks

Low speed compression: 12 clicks

Rebound: 11 clicks

Volume spacers: 5

Pressure: 68 psi

Aaron Gwin’s Fox 40 Float

High speed compression: 18 clicks

Low speed compression: 9 clicks

Rebound: 9 clicks

Volume spacers: 6

Pressure: 83 psi

Richie Rude’s Fox 36 Float

High speed compression: 18 clicks

Low speed compression: 6 clicks

Rebound: 7 clicks

Volume spacers: 4

Pressure: 100 psi

Thomas Genon’s Fox 40 Float

High speed compression: 9 clicks

Low speed compression: 21 clicks

Rebound: 10 clicks

Volume spacers: 4

Pressure: 75 psi

Brendan Fairclough’s Fox 40 Float

High speed compression: 18 clicks

Low speed compression: 12 clicks

Rebound: 9 clicks

Volume spacers: 6

Pressure: 81 psi

Brett Rheeder’s Fox 40 Float

High speed compression: 6 clicks

Low speed compression: 9 clicks

Rebound: 6 clicks

Volume spacers: 5

Pressure: 92 psi

Tom Van Steenbergen’s Fox 40 Float

High speed compression: 20 clicks

Low speed compression: 0 clicks

Rebound: 11 clicks

Volume spacers: 4

Pressure: 82 psi

Logan Binggeli’s Fox 40 Float

High speed compression: 1 click

Low speed compression: 18 clicks

Rebound: 10 clicks

Volume spacers: 6

Pressure: 85 psi

Press release

OWN A PIECE OF MOUNTAIN BIKING HISTORY

DURING THE 2016 RACE SEASON, WE HAD THE TOP MAN AND WOMAN LEADING THE DH WORLD CUP SERIES AND OUR TOP 5 RAMPAGE ATHLETES ON ORANGE 40s, ALONG WITH THE MAN LEADING THE EWS ON AN ORANGE 36 — NOW THESE FORKS ARE UP FOR GRABS.

NOT JUST EYE CANDY Treasure it as memorabilia or run it on your bike. Each fork has been signed by the athlete, has a custom wall display, and will come with its own unique, course-crafted dings and scuffs, and even a little dust.

Because the steerer tube lengths were cut to length and might not fit your bike, FOX factory race techs have serviced them to include a new crown, steerer tube, and Kashima coated upper tubes, fresh oil, and set them up to the rider’s last competition settings.

Please note that we stand behind the product, but can not replace the orange lower if it becomes damaged. An equivalent replacement part will be used in its place.

BIDDING STARTS AT JUST 99 CENTS USD No reserve will be set and shipping is free worldwide.