Prepare to be envious of this amazing dusty singletrack in Turkey

Aaron Chase and Cedric Gracia are the lucky ones.

Storm Doris has dampened our spirits so let’s all POV-pretend to be Aaron Chase on this stunning trail in Cappadocia until Doris is off the radar screen.

“We’re going for the Turkish bomb drop right now!” – Aaron Chase.

Video description

Red Bull: “After “yabba-dabba-doo’ing” his way through Flintstone City in the previous Chasing Trail clip, Aaron Chase’s quest for epic trails didn’t take him too far down the road. Chase stayed in Cappadocia, Turkey, and cashed in on another one of its many gems, with former Red Bull Rampage champ Cedric Garcia and Turkish downhill champ Burak Uzun in tow.

“Ride along in the video above as the trio descend “Luge” trail — sending manuals, sliding down sketch ridgelines and ripping between the natural dirt spires at one of Cappadocia’s top spots.”