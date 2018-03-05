Crowdfund to help paralysed mountain biker Peter Lloyd

Man down! But not out.

Mountain biker and well-respected enduro racer and skills guide Peter Lloyd left paralysed from the neck down after falling from his bike.

The mountain bike community has already rallied behind the campaign, raising an incredible £7,000 in just two days (fund is now standing at nearly £10k) after it was discovered that, 21-year-old, Peter Lloyd had been left quadriplegic after the accident.

To support the appeal, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/petelloyd-downnotout

Peter, who is a student at Heriot-Watt University, was an incredibly talented rider who, previously, placed on the podium in a number of races. The crash happened in August, last year, on the last 100m of a trail ride. Peter ended up breaking his neck and shattering a vertebra after landing on his head.

He then spent seven weeks in Intensive Care in Edinburgh on a ventilator and dialysis machine before being transferred to the National Spinal injuries unit in Glasgow, where he is still receiving treatment.

Peter says, “I’m paralysed from the neck down now and use my chin to control my wheelchair. The shit has hit the fan but I’m still here! We’ll work it all out eventually. I still plan to live as well as my condition allows, along with my incredibly strong and supportive fiancé. I’m so thankful that I didn’t suffer a head injury, so am still the same person I have always been.

“Thank you so much to everybody for their very kind donations. In the future, I hope to use the funds to travel to America for intensive physiotherapy, along with any future clinical trials which might improve my condition.

“My other plans are to get a chin-controlled off-road wheelchair to allow me to go riding with friends – even if it is rather different to how it was before and to buy an accessible van so that I can get around and also return to University to complete my degree in Mechanical engineering.”

A fellow member of the cycling community, Ben Mills launched the JustGiving appeal to support Peter’s recovery and rehabilitation.

Ben says on the page, “Pete is going to need as much support, both emotionally and financially, as possible as he adapts to the changes he has been dealt and goes through rehabilitation. Please dig deep whether you are a friend, fellow racer or part of the MTB community.”