New 29ers from Orange: the 135mm Stage 5 and the 150mm Stage 6

Big juicy Oranges

UK bike brand Orange announce two new aggressive 29ers: the 135mm travel Stage 5 trail bike and the 150mm travel Stage 5 enduro bike.

The models are not entirely out-of-the-blue. If you follow bike industry news and bike show reports you’ll have seen prototype versions of these models before. But it’s still great to se them finally finished and officially revealed.

You can think of these as big wheel versions of the recently relaunched iconic Orange Five and the revamped Orange Alpine 6.

Taller riders will be of key interest to these new models. As will any existing or 29er-curious riders out there looking for a big wheeler with progressive geometry.

Progressive big wheelers

The overall stance, construction, single pivot suspension and general attitude of those two modern classic Oranges have been brought over to the Stage 5 and Stage 6 29er bikes.

The single pivot design takes the well-received tweaks from the recent 2017 27.5″ bikes with the slightly repositioned main pivot point and a “super-stiff” pivot construction. Orange make claims for improved pedalling efficiency as well as better suspension action.

It almost goes without saying that both the Stage 5 and the Stage 6 are fully Boost front and rear.

Orange owner, Ashley Ball: “We’ve been developing our Stage bikes for a while, and now we’re totally satisfied we’ve hit the geometry sweet-spot where faster-rolling 29” wheels don’t compromise performance on the most technical trails. These bikes redefine what 29ers can do, and they suit experienced riders who want flat-out speed wherever they ride, for leaving their mates behind, ruling Strava, or winning world Enduros.”

Orange Stage 5

Handbuilt in Britain with 5 year frame warranty

Increased length toptube and wheelbase coupled to a shorter stem for high-speed stability

140mm Front/135mm rear travel

£5,500 for this ‘Launch Edition’

Fox 36 Factory Kashima 140mm Boost fork

Fox Float X2 Factory rear shock

Fox Transfer Factory Kashima 6in dropper seatpost

Orange are describing the Stage 5 as a “seriously fast, versatile trail bike”. It has 135mm travel at the rear and sports a 140mm fork up front.

The geometry is billed as “more aggressive” and “long, slack and low for super stability and great handling”.

Here’s how Orange describe the Orange Stage 5…

REDEFINING THE BIG TRAVEL 29ER

Forget everything you thought you knew about bigger-wheeled bikes: the Stage 5 is here. Designed to go further and faster whatever the terrain, this bike signals a new generation of trail-loving 29ers where nothing’s off limits and everything goes.

Big wheels and a super-efficient pivot position help transfer more of your energy straight into the trail – great for carrying speed and tackling epics. Meanwhile, the Stage’s frameset geometry is slack enough for the steeps and long enough for superb stability, not to mention the chance to reap the handling rewards of running a short stem. A sweet spot of 140/135 travel helps flatten even the roughest rock gardens too – perfect for pace, comfort and efficiency.

With 148mm Boost rear spacing, internal dropper routing and a 5-year warranty on its handmade frame, the Stage 5 is bang up to date and reassuringly future-proof. Make no mistake: in any of its guises this is one seriously versatile bike with an audaciously bold intention.

Orange Stage 6

Handbuilt in Britain with 5 year frame warranty

Increased length toptube and wheelbase coupled to a shorter stem for high-speed stability

160mm Front/150mm rear travel

£5,500 for this ‘Launch Edition’

Fox 36 Factory Kashima 160mm Boost ffork

Fox Float X2 Factory rear shock

Fox Transfer Factory Kashima 6in dropper seatpost

Very much in-keeping with the 2017 vibe of heavy duty 29ers – such as the Specialized Enduro 29 and the Trek Slash 29 – the Orange Stage 6 dishes out 150mm of travel at the back and comes with a 160mm fork up front.

Unashamedly promoted as a specific enduro bike, the Stage 6 is described as a “race ready Enduro bike fit for the world’s toughest courses” … “totally unfazed at high speeds on the roughest, steepest and longest descents”.

Here’s how Orange describe the Orange Stage 6…

REDEFINING THE BIG TRAVEL 29ER

When the only thing that matters is flat-out performance, the all-new Stage 6 nails it. Redefining the typical terrain of the 29er, this is a bike made for riding hard and racing the best in the world, anywhere in the world.

Long, slack, and with a trail-busting 160/150 travel, the Stage 6 goes wherever you want but aims straight for the podium. Lateral stiffness and low standover help its ability to hit extreme terrain fast. Meanwhile, refined single-pivot suspension delivers great pedaling efficiency, not to mention super-smooth and trouble-free riding for more of the season. Internal routing, a 5-year warranty and 10 stunning colour options all help seal the deal.

It’s simple: just when you’d got your head around the natural habitat of 29ers, the Stage 6 explodes it. One word of warning – this is a lot of bike that rewards skill and confidence, and that’s why guides and racers love it. If you’re ready for the ride of your life, step up now.