Aaron Gwin’s perfect tyre

Butcher-Minion rubber lovechild.

Let’s all have a geek-off about the new Onza Aquila 27.5 x 2.4 tyre designed by World Cup maestro Aaron Gwin.

Who doesn’t love a good rubber-sniffing session eh? Chances are if you’re reading this then you are heavily into your tyre tech. We all know that there’s no such thing the perfect tyre but that doesn’t stop us endlessly searching for one.

The new Onza Aquila is Aaron Gwin’s version of the Holy Grail tyre. It’s an intermediate-conditions downhill tyre that will be pressed into service in all conditions other than total mudbaths.

Those with keen eyes and an obsessive’s knowledge of mountain bike tyres will probably be looking at the Onza Aquila and thinking “Specialized Butcher meets Maxxis Minion DHR”.

And that’s pretty much what the Onza Aquila is. In terms of knob design anyway. It’s a Butcher at the sides and a Minion DHR in the middle. And all the knobs are aligned to each other in a grid pattern (not staggered).

Gwin was essentially after the cornering performance of the Butcher but the braking performance of the Minion DHR. The Onza Aquila will be Gwin’s signature tyre and as such will bear the ‘E.R.A.’ acronym on the sidewall (Elite Racing Associate).

There will be two versions available. One with ‘RC245a’ rubber (45a/55a dual compound) and one with ‘VISCO GRP40’ rubber (a super soft/sticky compound with damping properties). Both tyres will have 40x40TPI DH casing. There are no published weights as yet.