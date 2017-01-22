Nukeproof Horizon CL and CS clipless pedals

No Sam Hill isn't going clipless

This is the very first look at Nukeproof’s new caged clipless Horizon CL and CS pedals.

It uses a similar sized aluminium platform to company’s current Horizon Sam Hill flat pedal but features a dual-sided, clipless binding. It has been developed by Matti Lehikoinen and Mike Jones.

The Horizon CL and the Horizon CS

There are actually two Horizon clipless pedal models: the CL and the CS.

The CL is the larger of the two platforms designed as a “more gravity focused pedal”. The smaller caged CS model is aimed at regular trail riders.

The Q factor will not change between the CS and CL (55mm) and is designed for 142mm/148mm/150mm rear axles.

Engagement mechanism

This engagement mechanism doesn’t rotate like in a Shimano DX, but the company has configured the cleat shape and the jaws so that you can still clip in from any angle by just pressing down. Both retaining claws are spring-loaded to make this easier and feature adjustable release tension via a 3mm Allen key.

A hard-wearing steel cleat comes stock with a four-degrees of float but Nukeproof is also including an eight-degree option.

Platform shape and size

Most cage clipless pedals feature either an extruded or CNC machined platform but the Nukeproof has opted for a cold forged body, which is much stronger and more resistant to pedal strikes.

The platform measures 109 x 85mm and, while it isn’t quite as big as the class leading Mallet DH, Nukeproof has increased the side support to improve power transfer.

The company has also built in a slight dip at the front of the pedal, which it says is to allow compatibility with a greater range of trail and race shoes.

Adjustable pins

To add further support and traction, the CL features six adjustable pins per side. Six pins on the CL model, four pins on the CS model. You can change the pin height by adding or subtract washers, and being threaded in from the back of the platform, the pin heads are also protected, making them easier to remove if they become bent or broken. Stocks pins are 11mm but Nukeproof is also offering 13mm pins in an aftermarket kit.

Reliability was a key driver for Nukeproof and the Horizon CL uses the same axle system to the flat pedal with a durable DU bush and two sealed cartridge bearings.

Look out for a first test in the coming months.

UK prices

CL Ti: £186.99

CL : £99.99

CS Ti: £186.99

CS: £99.99

Cleats: £9.99

Pins: £9.99

Claimed weights (per pair)

Pro: 430g

CL: 526g

CL Ti: 430g

CS: 432G

CS Ti: 352g (“estimate”)

Photos and video by Laurence Crossman-Emms.