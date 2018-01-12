Today will probably be the day you ditch your New Year’s resolution

So says Strava

Friday 12th is the day that people in the UK are most likely to let their New Year’s exercise resolutions slip. So says Strava anyway.

If you finally give up today, you’re not alone.

Analysis of 31.5 million activities on Strava pinpoints the exact day that most Brits jack in their fitness-based New Year resolutions – Friday 12th January.

Strava: “During January, millions of Brits aim to get fitter, be healthier and shift some of the Christmas paunch. The analysis of historical Strava data shows that this enthusiasm can be short lived, and that the day people are most likely to give up will be Friday 12th January 2018.”

Don’t want to quit yet?

The recent Strava Year in Sport 2017 report shows there are some key ways to stay motivated and push through today’s tempotation to sack it all off.

Exercising with friends leads to people being 22% more active

Joining a club leads to people being 46% more active

Set a goal – of those who set a race as a goal in January, 92% were still active 10 months later

Train in the morning – people who are most regularly active, are likely to exercise in the morning

Start bike commuting – people who commute to work under their own steam are 43% more active at the weekend

Gareth Mills from Strava, said: “Sticking to resolutions is hard and we all know there’s a lot of talk and pressure in January about getting fitter and being healthier. A key factor in success is motivation.”