New Shimano shoes for enduro and downhill

Launched alongside their new pedals, here are the new enduro and downhill shoes from Shimano. Featuring sticky Michelin rubber and quicker drying times.
The new Shimano shoes: Shimano GR9 flat, Shimano GR7 flat, Shimano GR7W flat, Shimano AM901 clipless and Shimano AM701 clipless.
Shimano GR9 flat shoe
- Shimano’s flagship flattie footwear
- Raised ankle collar on the bike-side of each shoe
- Lace flap/cover
- Molded toe cap for bump protection
- Michelin rubber sole for “superb grip”
- Speed lacing system is fast and secure
- Absorbs less water
- Dries out quicker
- ‘Shimano Stiffness rating’: 3
- 365g (size 42)
Shimano GR7 flat shoe
- No lace flap/cover
- Michelin rubber sole for “superb grip”
- Perforated toe box
- Molded toe cap for bump protection
- Stretch mesh ankle collar for “debris protection”
- Absorbs less water
- Dries out quicker
- ‘Shimano Stiffness rating’: 3
- 366g (size 42)
Shimano GR7W women’s flat shoe
- Spec as GR7 but in dedicated size for female feet
Shimano AM901 clipless shoe
- Shimano’s flagship downhill and enduro shoe
- Channel behind the cleat creates stable interface when not-quite-clipped-in-yet
- Greater protection over previous AM shoes
- Molded toe cover
- Speed lacing system is fast and secure
- Reduced water ingress
- Quicker drying
- Michelin rubber sole for “superb grip” on pedal body (and when walking)
- ‘Shimano Stiffness rating’: 5
- 400g (size 42)
“I’ve always been a huge fan of SHIMANO shoes for the attention to detail and their sizing options. I race with the AM9 but also train with other options. We’re always feeding back test info to the Shimano guys so I’m really excited to see how they’ve built that into the new AM901s” – Rachel Atherton
Shimano AM701 clipless shoe
- No lace flap/cover
- Harder rubber sole
- Stretch mesh ankle collar for “debris protection”
- ‘Shimano Stiffness rating’: 6
- 408g (size 42)