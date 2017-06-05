New Shimano shoes for enduro and downhill

Michelin rubber and quicker drying times.

Launched alongside their new pedals, here are the new enduro and downhill shoes from Shimano. Featuring sticky Michelin rubber and quicker drying times.

The new Shimano shoes: Shimano GR9 flat, Shimano GR7 flat, Shimano GR7W flat, Shimano AM901 clipless and Shimano AM701 clipless.

Shimano GR9 flat shoe

Shimano’s flagship flattie footwear

Raised ankle collar on the bike-side of each shoe

Lace flap/cover

Molded toe cap for bump protection

Michelin rubber sole for “superb grip”

Speed lacing system is fast and secure

Absorbs less water

Dries out quicker

‘Shimano Stiffness rating’: 3

365g (size 42)

Shimano GR7 flat shoe

No lace flap/cover

Michelin rubber sole for “superb grip”

Perforated toe box

Molded toe cap for bump protection

Stretch mesh ankle collar for “debris protection”

Absorbs less water

Dries out quicker

‘Shimano Stiffness rating’: 3

366g (size 42)

Shimano GR7W women’s flat shoe

Spec as GR7 but in dedicated size for female feet

Shimano AM901 clipless shoe

Shimano’s flagship downhill and enduro shoe

Channel behind the cleat creates stable interface when not-quite-clipped-in-yet

Greater protection over previous AM shoes

Molded toe cover

Speed lacing system is fast and secure

Reduced water ingress

Quicker drying

Michelin rubber sole for “superb grip” on pedal body (and when walking)

‘Shimano Stiffness rating’: 5

400g (size 42)

“I’ve always been a huge fan of SHIMANO shoes for the attention to detail and their sizing options. I race with the AM9 but also train with other options. We’re always feeding back test info to the Shimano guys so I’m really excited to see how they’ve built that into the new AM901s” – Rachel Atherton

Shimano AM701 clipless shoe