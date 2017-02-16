Bwlch Nant yr Arian’s new pump track looks flipping amazing

Uhmigod.

The £30,000 pump track at Bwlch Nant yr Arian will be officially opened by none other than Rachel Atherton on Saturday March 4th.

The new purpose-built track is a chance for people to play, practice their technique or just warm up before hitting the longer trails which start from the same spot near the visitor centre.

Here again 🎨 A post shared by Shaun Bevan (@bevstar) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:31am PST

Julian Barnes, Natural Resources Wales said: “We’re proud to look after such a special site where people can get active, get healthy and enjoy everything that nature has to offer.

“This new track has a number of loops with things like rollers and table tops, so all riders can have fun and practice their skills.”

“Bwlch Nant yr Arian is great for mountain biking, but it is also a fantastic place for people to go walking, running and horse riding.”

NRW has been working with Summit Cycles, who are based in Aberystwyth, to arrange this joint launch event.

People are welcome to the visitor centre from 10am to try out the track and look around mountain bike stands from Summit Cycles, Trek Bikes, and Ystwyth Cycling Club.

Myself and @bevstar riding our latest #trailcraft in Nant Y Arian. Thanks to the people who were involved in making this possible. Grateful for this opportunity. A lap of each loop 🙏 A post shared by Nikki Whiles (@nikki_whiles) on Feb 16, 2017 at 11:14am PST

Rachel Atherton will be officially cutting the ribbon at 11am.