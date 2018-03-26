If you only watch one MTB vs Snowboard film today make it this one!

Ever seen a mountain bike take on snowboards and win?

Radon bikes and Creapure athlete Johannes Fischbach takes on the tea tray sliders on their home turf at Snowpark Kitzsteinhorn and goes bonkers.

>>> Jawdropping mountain bike descent of infamous double black diamond ski run

Great angles, massive booters and cool soundtrack. Turn it up and put it on full-screen for the maximum enjoyment!

Ceapure: “Creapure® athlete Johannes Fischbach aka “Fischi” is getting ready to beat the long European winter with its own weapons – he’s decided to go full throttle in Snowpark Kitzsteinhorn, where he duels against snowboarders on all the obstacles he can find. Instead of his muddy and sad looking home trails he now races down the icy and massive halfpipe on the „Kitz“! Creapure® organized, that the eight-time German champion in mountainbike 4Cross and Downhill can chase down the slopes, hit the big kickers and face off against a bunch of snowboarders! Check the video – and get inspired! Johannes Fischbach Johannes Fischbach, born 1988 in Tirschenreuth, Germany, is a professional downhill mountainbiker. As German champion in 4Cross and downhill for eight times, he has also placed himself excellently in many World Cup races, was Downhill European Cup overall winner in 2015 and winner of the City Downhill World Tour 2016. Downhill absolutely is his passion: “My goal is being one of the best in the world!” To see and feel the progress in daily training motivates the professional mountainbiker. He relies on Creapure®: The proven dietary supplement helps him to improve his performance in the high-speed area and to shorten the regeneration time. Creapure® Creapure® is recognized as the premium brand of creatine monohydrate manufactured by AlzChem Trostberg GmbH in Germany under the highest quality standards (TÜV and FDA certified). Creatine is an endogenous substance. It is 90% stored in the muscles and performs an important function in the energy supply. Since the 1990s, athletes and scientists have valued creatine in the form of creatine monohydrate as the most effective nutritional supplement for improving the load tolerance, muscle strength and lean body mass. Creapure® is the most widely studied form of creatine: proven to be safe and effective. Creapure® is “product of the Kölner Liste®” and therefore no doping. Creapure® is vegan as well as Kosher and Halal certified.”