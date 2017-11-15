This Way Up: being a mountain biker with Multiple Sclerosis

MTB > MS
A moving and inspiring film from GoWhere Scotland‘s Andy McKenna on how being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis has impacted his life and his riding.
You may recognise Andy from his various appearances in mbr features over the years, or from his hilarious misadventures with Ed Oxley.
“I guess we all like to think we’re bulletproof. That nothing’s going to change the way we live and how we do the things we love. Since that day [being diagnosed with MS] being here in these wild rugged spaces is more of a need than ever before. This menace won’t beat me.”
You can watch the film in its entirety at this weekend’s Kendal Mountain Festival.
The film, and through raising awareness of alternative ways of living with this disease, Andy wants to raise money for the two unsung heroes of MS; two charities that have made a massive impact on his life and that of many others challenged by MS: Overcoming MS, and The Swank MS Foundation.
Go here to support Andy in his money-raising mission.
Andy McKenna
Andy’s a mountain biker since the 1980’s and a professional mountain bike guide making his living from running mountain bike adventures in Scotland. He was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 2007. Although he didn’t know it then, far from being the end of his mountain bike career and his life, this (apparently) incurable degenerative neurological disease was the start of a different kind of mountain bike journey. A hysterical, ridiculous, rewarding, precious one.
Everyone experiences challenges in life. Some get buried under the veneer of a normal existence. Facebook selfies and glorious Instabangers don’t always tell the whole story. Finding the connection between the realities of life and how we deal with them - when coping from behind handlebars is the primary tactic - and will hopefully strike a chord with many whether they ride or not. Biking helps to cope, to escape and to keep Andy sane.
MS is an ‘incurable’ degenerative and disabling neurological disease affecting the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves of almost 2.5 million people (mainly 20-40 year olds) worldwide.
It is the most widespread disabling neurological condition of young adults around the world and it usually causes attacks of neurologic symptoms including vision loss, paralysis, numbness, and walking difficulties.
Symptoms appear because nerves in the brain and spinal cord lose their ability to transmit signals. Myelin, a complex substance that surrounds and insulates nerve fibres, is essential for nerves to conduct electricity and carry out their function. Myelin is damaged in MS, as well as some of the nerve fibres themselves.
The attacks strike when cells and proteins of the body’s immune system, which normally defend the body against infections, leave the blood vessels serving the central nervous system, pour into the brain and spinal cord, and destroy myelin.
The specific triggering mechanism that releases the immune system to attack its own healthy tissue remains unknown, and the cause of MS is still its biggest mystery.
Medicines try to lessen the frequency of relapses and slow the progression of the disease. Despite existing for 150 years there is still no ‘medical cure’ for MS.
Andy and a growing community believe there is an alternative way of managing the disabling effects of MS. It is not a pill or an injection - it’s a set of lifestyle changes.
Fundraising associated with Stoked on MS and This Way Up will be directed towards two charities: The Swank Foundation, and, Overcoming MS - without whose support Andy would not be leading the life he is. So many more people should have the opportunity to live well with MS.
To learn more about the approaches Andy uses to live his life with MS, or to support his mission visit his Facebook Page ‘Stoked on MS’.
“A story that rarely feature on timelines, in tweets or Instagram feeds – This Way Up is a ‘broken’ man’s journey by bike through his homeland. Scotland.
