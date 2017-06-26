Injured mountain biker waits seven hours overnight to be rescued

Four broken vertebrae, broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

A 31 year old mountain biker spent seven hours – mostly at night – awaiting rescue after injuring himself on a Shropshire hillside.

The as-yet-unnamed rider headed out for a quick evening ride on his own at 9pm last week. Like a lot of us no doubt, he was making the most of the good conditions and lighter evenings. The rider went riding on Corndon Hill near Minsterley and Bishop’s Castle in Shropshire.

The exact nature of the crash is unclear but the rider suffered bad injuries, including four broken vertebrae, broken ribs and a collapsed lung. He is still undergoing treatment.

According to a report in the Shropshire Star, the rider’s Mother “saw a light shining out from the hill more an hour later, she said she had a gut feeling it was him and he was in trouble”.

“I saw the light at about 10.10pm and instinct told me it was him. I kept ringing and ringing him. The light was from his phone, he had probably already been lying there three quarters of an hour before I saw it.”

A rescue was duly launched but the injured rider was not discovered until 5am. Whereupon he was quickly airlifted to Salford Royal Hospital.

The rescue took longer than it might otherwise have done. Longtown Mountain rescue explained: “Low cloud meant the Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter from St Athan landed off the hill, meaning a long and steep carry off. The casualty was flown to hospital, in Manchester. We wish him a speedy recovery.”