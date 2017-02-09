Mountain biker dies after cliff fall

R.I.P. John Warren.

New Zealand mountain biker John Warren dies after Te Mata Peak fall from a fifteen metre cliff.

Nearby witnesses describe hearing a loud yell. Amongst those who witnessed the incident say that they immediately knew it was serious and called emergency services immediately.

A witness stated: “He lost control on a track, which is on a pretty steep gradient, and careered through some long grass which separates another track below the one he was on, and immediately above the cliff face. It all happened so rapidly.”

A paramedic reached Mr Warren on foot and they were both then winched into a rescue helicopter via a stretcher. The helicopter flew to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

Mr Warren’s death has been described as due to sustaining multiple injuries.

Warren, a former school principal in Adelaide, moved to New Zealand with his wife in 2014.

In a tribute from Adelaide’s Eynesbury Senior College, Mr Warren was described as “a man who embraced life and all its possibilities with a boundless appetite and energy” and “a deeply committed and loving husband and father”.

All of us here at mbr send our condolences to Mr Warren’s family and friends.