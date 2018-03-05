Bender, Steve Peat and NoTubes Stan still on waiting list for MTB Hall Of Fame

Nomination process now open

It’s nomination time again for the Mountain Bike Hall Of Fame and for us it’s a three horse race between Bender, Peaty and Stan. Who would you choose?

>>> Who is the greatest mountain biker of all time?

Every year the Mountain Bike Hall Of Fame (opens up a nomination process to get someone new included in the hallowed MTB Hall of Fame (shall we call it MBHOF for the rest of this story?)

Anyone can be nominated but there is a list of pre-qualified ‘roll-forwards’; people who have made previous years’ shortlists but haven’t gone on to claim a final spot. There are six people on 2018’s ‘roll-forward’ list. The three biggest glaring names on this list are: Josh Bender, Steve Peat and Stan Koziatek.

The first two names you almost certainly know. Freeride legend Bender has been on the nearly-MBHOF list since 2015. Peaty has only been waiting since last year.

But who is this Stan Koziatek fella? You may know him better as simply Stan. Yep, of Stan’s NoTubes tubeless fame.

We think Stan is more than worthy of getting inducted into the MBHOF. He more than anyone else is responsible for getting tubeless out there.

For sure Bender and Peaty are inspirational riders and racers but it’s Stan who has made more mountain bikers’ lives better in a real world riding sense. It’s all too easy to forget what it was like riding bikes before tubeless became the norm. We had to choose between pressures that were too high or tyres that were too burly or simply putting up with repairing pinch flats every few miles.

Many folk would have quite after the numerous teething troubles of ‘going tubeless’ not to mention the outright sneering abuse tubeless proponents got from the ‘just stick an inner tube in it mate’ brigade.

Well done Stan for sticking at it (pun intended).

What is MBHOF?

MBHOF: “A global entity representing the entire world of mountain biking. Their charter is to recognize those who have shaped the sport and who have had widespread influence. These individuals may have been working out of their garage, through a brand, an organization or in competition. Whether building bikes, building trails or racing, a worthy candidate will have contributed something more than a great track record. A strong candidate will have shifted the paradigm and changed the way we look at things going forward. Their contribution will have as much significance 10 or 20 years from now as it does today.”

Who is in the Mountain Bike Hall Of Fame?

The first thing to note is that there are a lot of MBHOFers. But let’s not let that detract from the kudos. Every single person on this list has contributed above and beyond to mountain biking.

If you don’t know a name on this list, it’s well worth Wikipedia-ing them to read about their achievements.

Dave Garoutte

Mike Sinyard

Tom Ritchey

Jacquie Phelan

Joe Murray

Murdoch (The Infamous)

Charlie Kelly

Gary Fisher

Charlie Cunningham

Steve Cook

Joe Breeze

Victor Vincente

Steve Potts

Jeff Lindsay

Erik Koski

Wende Cragg

Don Cook

Cindy Whitehead-Buccowich

Ned Overend

Glenn Odell

Scot Nicol

Tom Hillard

Chris Chance

John Tomac

Ross Shafer

Mike Rust

Chuck “Bodfish” Elliot

Dr. Al Farrell

Craig and Gary Cook

Carole Bauer

Gary Klein

Ed Zink

Fred Wolf

Mark Slate

Tom Mayer

Don Douglass

Sara Ballantyne

Gary Helfrich

Otis Guy

Charlie Litsky

Jimmy Deaton

Juliana Furtado

Alan Armstrong

Ignaz & Frank Schwinn

Bill Cockroft

Douglas Bradbury

Keith Bontrager

Steve Ready

Kay Peterson-Cook

Zapata Espinoza

Richard Cunningham

The Cupertino Riders

Marilyn Price

Greg Herbold

Kent Eriksen

Mert Lawwill

Susan DeMattei

John Parker

Jim Hasenauer

Max Jones

Dean Crandall

Regina Stiefl

Paola Pezzo

Mtn. Bike Club Discovery

Hans Rey

Tim Gould

Thomas Frischknecht

Velo Cross Club Parisien (VCCP)

Dave Wiens

Steve Tilford

John Stamstad

Keizo Shimano

Linda DuPriest

Richard Long

Tinker Juarez

Denise Caramagno

Steve Boehmke

Tim Blumenthal

Elaine & Maurice Tierney

Brian Skinner

Laird Knight

Mike Kloser

Michael Kelley

Jacob Heilbron

Ashley Korenblat

Dan Koeppel

Cindy Devine

Gary Crandall

Paul Thomasberg

Pat Follett and Tom Spiegel

Kurt Loheit

Matt Hebberd

The British Columbians

Gary Sprung

Tom Moran

Chris King

Robert Gregorio

Travis Brown

Frank Wadelton

Alison Sydor

Sal Ruibal

Hill Abell

Nat Ross

Brian Lopes

Philip Keyes

Bob Girvin

John Finley Scott

Steve Blick

Larkspur Canyon Gang

Marc Vendetti

Dave Garoutte

Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association -COPMOBA

Anne-Caroline Chausson

Jim Wannamaker

John Ker

Alan Bonds

‘Fro Riders’

Pete Webber

The Laguna Rads

Patrice Drouin & Chantal Lachance

Bob Allen

Bob Woodward

Monte Ward

Gary Sjoquist

Ruthie Matthes

Dave House

Nicolas Vouilloz

Marla Streb

Robin & Bill Groff

David Epperson

Concerned Off Road Bicyclists Association-CORBA

Jimmy “Mac” McIlvain

The Koski Family’s Cove Bike Shop

Leigh Donovan

Jenn Dice

Uli Stanciu

North Shore Trail Builders

Horst Leitner

Glen Jacobs

Román Urbina

Missy Giove

Matt Fritzinger

Hank Barlow

Jeff Archer

Wolfgang Renner

Mark Norstad

Brent Foes

Giovanna Bonazzi

Who’s missing?

Who did you you expect top be in the list but isn’t there? What is the biggest glaring oversight of the MBHOF so far? It seems amazing that none of the founders of Hope Technology are there for a start hey?