Dirty Deals: guide books, maintenance books, recipe books and more books

It's World Book Day people.

Today is World Book Day so here’s a bunch of books about biking that are currently on offer around the web.

Maintenance books, recipe books, training books and the usual array of route guide books.

On your (book)marks… get set… GO!

Big Blue Book Of Bike Repair – £22.49 – £16.63

“The 3rd edition of the Big Blue Book of Bicycle Repair provides both novice and veteran mechanics with the information needed to perform nearly any repair, from trailside adjustments to complete overhauls. Written by Park Tool Director of Education Calvin Jones, the Big Blue Book is the perfect reference guide and step-by-step repair manual for nearly any bike, including road, mountain, BMX, and single-speed. Making it essential reading for any rider, mechanic or enthusiast.”

Currently available for only £16.63!

Mountain Biking on the South Downs – £14.95 – £13.46

“Mountain Biking on the South Downs takes in roller coaster ridges with superb views of the English Channel, dedicated woodland singletrack and great downhills. Each route graded according to length and difficulty for selecting the right routes for any abilities. With information on MTB gear and preparation.”

Currently available for only £13.46!

Alps mountain biking – £19.95 – £17.96

“Alps Mountain Biking is a guide to the western Alps. It reveals epic rocky descents, high-altitude blasts and hidden Alpine singletrack, all set against a backdrop of snowy peaks, pine forests and clear blue skies. This is some of the greatest singletrack, enduro and downhill riding the mountains have to offer. Featuring the Alpine hot spots alongside the best lesser-known areas, you can ride the main lines of Morzine and Chamonix, and then escape the crowds and head to La Plagne, Martigny or Sauze d’Oulx. Using lifts, buses and good old pedal power, you can really exploit the massive vertical gains each area has to offer and enjoy trails that cater for every taste and ability.”

Currently available for only £17.96!

Great Britain Mountain Biking – £25.00 – £22.50

“Great Britain Mountain Biking is a comprehensive area-by-area guide to the best of British mountain biking. Authors Tom Fenton and Andy McCandlish have compiled everything you need to know about the best places to ride mountain bikes in England, Scotland and Wales – the ideal companion for planning weekends away. Ride hidden singletrack in the Peak District, cross remote passes in the Lake District, reach mountain summits in the Highlands, explore open moorland on Dartmoor, cruise chalk trails on the South Downs and plan trips to those parts of the country where you’ve always wanted to ride. The book is split into four sections – Southern England, Northern England, Wales and Scotland. Within each area is a detailed introduction, advice on what kind of riding to expect and when to go. Each area includes at least one featured route – 56 in total – complete with introduction, information box, route directions and Ordnance Survey map, together with suggestions for further rides (over 200 in total!), with abbreviated directions to allow you to plan your adventures. There’s also a detailed information panel with accommodation details, bike shops, trail centres and more. The book is illustrated with stunning photography throughout.”

Currently available for only £22.50!

Peak District Mountain Biking, Dark Peak Trails – £15.99 – £14.39

“Featured within the book are 26 of the best mountain bike rides in the Dark Peak, between, 9km and 105km in length, suitable for all levels of mountain bikers. Researched, ridden and written by a local rider, each route features easy-to-follow directions; details of distance, timings and difficulty grading; refreshment stops and local knowledge; and clear and easy to use Ordnance Survey 1:50,000 maps. A Bonus Section includes Top Ten Climbs, Downhills and Singletracks, Sheffield City Links, information on Wharncliffe Woods and a detailed Appendix.”

Currently available for only £14.39!

Mountain Biking, The Manual – £19.99 – £17.99

“This comprehensive book starts with a run through of the various MTB disciplines, gives guidance on equipment and bike set-up, fitness and nutrition, how to handle berms, switchbacks and even covers survival techniques, coming back from injury and competitive strategies. Each chapter features step-by-step guidance and is supported by unique insights from today’s best riders. Combining their tips with the author’s inspirational coaching makes this a truly exceptional mountain biking skills book.”

Currently available for only £17.99!

Mountain Bike rides in and around Wiltshire & Dorset – £10.95 – £8.76

“Mountain Bike Rides in and around Wiltshire & Dorset is a mountain bike trail guidebook from publisher Rough Ride Guide and author Max Darkins. Each book has between 17 to 20 routes, plotted on ordnance survey mapping using water resistant paper. The routes are usually around 30km/20mile loops and have extension and shortcut options to suit all needs. Quick and detailed directions, route profiles, GPS co-ordinates and local information, based on the more comprehensive and larger format publications from Rough Ride Guides. Ring binder folder format.”

Currently available for only £8.76!

The Feed Zone Cook Book – £17.95 – £13.46

“The Feed Zone Cookbook provides 150 delicious recipes that even the busiest athletes can prepare in less time than it takes to warm up for a workout.”

Currently available for only £13.46!

More routes in The Lakes, Howgills & Yorkshire Dales – £8.50

“36 routes, 2-colour maps 42 photographs Due to the demand for the author’s first Mountain Bike guide to the Lakes, Howgills and Yorkshire Dales.”

Currently available for only £8.50!

Mountain Bike Fitness Training – £9.99 – £4.99

Currently available for only £4.99!

“A comprehensive manual for recreational or competitive mountain bikers wishing to enhance their performance in off-road riding. It is also a valuable resource for those who wanting to improve their general fitness have chosen the sport of mountain biking as a fun way to develop better health. This book includes in-depth guidelines on every aspect of mountain bike fitness training. Readers will learn how to assess their fitness; develop training programmes tailored to their needs; formulate a realistic diet plan; and ride a smarter and more ergonomically efficient race. Where applicable detailed descriptions of do-it-yourself fitness tests skill drills and training exercises are given allowing readers to boost their fitness and skill at home with minimal specialist equipment. Every area of mountain bike fitness is explained with easy-to-understand scientific information and relevant mountain biking examples.”