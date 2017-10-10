Mojo no longer distributing Fox (and currently selling off stock at cost online)

End of an era

Longtime UK Fox Suspension distributor Mojo Suspension has announced that it is to stop distribution and warranty support for Fox Suspension products.

>>> Fork offset: what is it and how does it affect your riding?

According to a report from Cycling Industry News bike trade website, a spokesperson for Mojo Suspension said: “As of today we’re unfortunately no longer the partner for Fox. Stock will not be replenished once we have sold through.”

At time of writing there is no word as to who is picking up the Fox Suspension distribution for the UK. Nor do we yet know if Mojo Suspension have a replacement brand in mind to go forward with.

As well ceasing distributing and retailing Fox Suspension products, Mojo also appear to be stopping handling warranty support from hence onwards.

According to Cycling Industry News “Overseas Fox brought its German distribution in house, but there is as yet no indication the same plan will follow in the UK. CIN is currently seeking an answer as to where the brand will land next.”

If you pop over to the Mojo Suspension website you’ll currently see a Sale page with seemingly all forks, shocks and service kits etc being sold at what appears to be cost (+VAT) prices.

More news as and when we get it.