Maxxis UK becomes official tyre supplier for Intense Racing UK

Maxxis UK ups the ante with Intense UK Race Team sponsorship

One of British mountain biking’s newest and best performing downhill and enduro teams, Intense Racing UK, will be rocking Maxxis rubber.

First introduced to the UK scene in March last year by Intense importer, Saddleback, the six-strong team put in some stellar performances at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, the British Downhill Series, the Enduro World Series and the ‘Ard Rock Enduro.

Charlie Hatton may have moved on to pastures new (Trek Factory Racing) but the Intense UK Race Team looks as impressive as ever. It’s made up of six UK-based riders: Olly Morris, Joe Breeden, Morgan Tyrrell, Sam Flockhart, Ajay Jones and Andrew Titley.

With features like Double Down casing and Wide Trail sizing, Maxxis have recently re-established themselves once more as arguably the UK rider’s go-to brand for rubber.

Maxxis’ bicycle brand manager for the UK market, Stephen Robinson: “We’ve invested considerably over recent years to raise the profile of the Maxxis brand and the quality and performance it offers riders of all disciplines, but we’re keen to avoid neglecting our bread and butter: MTB. Maxxis represents high quality and high performance so it was essential for us to partner with a team that encapsulated those attributes, that turns heads for all the right reasons and pushes the limits of what’s possible on two wheels. We’re thrilled to become a part of Intense Racing UK and can’t wait to see how their year unfolds.”

Saddleback’s marketing manager, Declan Deehan: “Intense Racing UK was set up as a platform to prepare riders for the World Circuit and to give back to the sport we love. We are expecting another strong year in 2018 and we are looking forward to getting back to racing after the winter training. Giving our riders the best tools to do their job was always the aim from the off and we consider it a privilege to be working with such a prestigious and inventive brand as Maxxis. Having confidence in your rubber is paramount and our team is supremely happy with the new partnership.”