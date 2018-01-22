OUCH! Loosedog Lewis dislocates his ankle on Instagram

If it's not on Insta did it even happen?

50to01 rider Josh Loosedog Lewis doesn’t do things by halves. This time he’s done his ankle. Dislocated it during a jump sesh at Windhill Bikepark.

‘Thankfully’ (if that’s the right word) the whole thing was captured on video. We imagine there isn’t much that happens in Loosedog’s life that isn’t on video. Amazon delivery drivers must be delivering 1TB hard drives to his house pretty much every other day!

If you’re of a nervous or squeamish disposition you may wish to just quickly glance at the resulting plastercast pic below and go about your day. If you’re a ghoul or a vulture (and you are, because you clicked on this story to begin with) then keep scrolling down and watch the Instagram video.

That location of ‘Salisbury District Hospital’ was always going to mean something like this wasn’t it..?

This isn’t the first – or probably the last – dislocation to happen to the 50to01 collective. Remember when Bryceland re-inserted dislocated finger hours before his Lenzerheide race run a couple of year ago?

Get well Soon Loosedog! Here’s hoping the resulting time off the bike means we’ll get to see some more 50to01 videos seeing the light of day earlier than planned.