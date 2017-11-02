11 year old Kenzie Nevard signs for Calibre

On a custom Calibre Bossnut 24" no less

11 year old Facebook phenom Kenzie Nevard has been snapped up as a sponsored rider by Calibre Bikes. He’ll be riding a very custom Bossnut 24″.

>>> Interview with designer of the Calibre Bossnut and Beastnut

If the name Kenzie Nevard sounds familiar it’s very probable that you saw his video (below) pop up in your social feeds that shows him boosting big ol’ jumps down Morzine way this summer.

Well, the keen-eyed folks at Calibre Bikes are officially stoked to announce that young Master Nevard will be representing Calibre for the 2018 season, “demonstrating you don’t need to spend big bucks to get yourself a bike capable of riding some of the most technical trails in the world.”

The promo vid at the top of this page show Kenzie shredding around Revolution Bikepark in deepest, darkets Northest Wales.

Kenzie Nevard’s Custom Calibre Bossnut 24”

Kenzie’s riding a custom spec 2017 Calibre Bossnut that been tweaked to accept smaller wheels and sports up-specced finishing kit.