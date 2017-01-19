Job Vacancy: Online product tester for mbr

Got a passion for mountain biking? This could be the job for you

If you’ve got a passion for mountain biking and think you know everything there is to know about the latest bikes and products, then you could be just the person we’re looking for to test products for mbr.co.uk.

You’ll need good writing ability and an eye for the latest trends and most wanted products from every price range. You’ll also need to be able to form fast and reliable opinions on products that you can write straight to the mbr website. Oh, and you’ll need the right to work in the UK.

This is a full-time role based out of the Time Inc. UK offices in Farnborough, Hampshire. You can see the full job description below.

To apply for the role, please submit a CV and covering letter to richard.windsor@timeinc.com and simon.collis@timeinc.com.

Job Description

Product tester – MBR online

Reports to: Digital Editor (Cycling)

Role outline

– Test bikes and accessories for the MBR website

Responsibilities

– Establish contacts in the cycling industry and call in products for test

– Evaluate products and write reviews direct to the web

– Come up with ideas of new products to test

– Write and update buyers’ guides, ‘best of’ articles and other product-related digital content

– Contribute to Cycling Group video project (both in terms of ideas and execution)

Skills (required)

– Passion for mountain biking and high level of technical expertise

– Critical mindset capable of forming fast and reliable opinions on products

– High level of literacy

– Ability to work quickly and accurately, maintaining a consistently high level of output

Skills (desirable)

– Experience of testing products within cycling media

– Knowledge of digital content management systems (esp WordPress)

– Knowledge of search optimization and writing for the web

Behaviours

– Passionate and enthusiastic about mountain bike technology

– Capable of writing accurately and with strong attention to detail

– Able to work to own initiative and prioritise workload to work at maximum efficiency

– Able to put think like a consumer and understand what readers want from reviews and technical content

Reports

– None

Work closely with

– MBR editorial team

– Cycling Group search analyst