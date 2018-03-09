Take pity on Jackson Goldstone’s poor old Dad

We feel for you Ron

14-year-old Jackson Goldstone sure has the ability to show his Dad a thing or two about riding bikes. Namely, how to hit the cabin drop.

New vid from young Jackson Goldstone. Jackson heads to the family region of Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis with his dad Ron to have some fun shredding the trails in and around the bike park.

Jackson Goldstone is well known within the bike scene and one of the most promising talents of his generation. Ever since the young Canadian shared his ride to Kindergarten with us, when he was merely six years old, he has been creating a buzz with his riding and has been hitting trails with some of mountain biking’s greats.

In the video both of them first head up to tackle the legendary Frommestrail. The poster child of singletrail riding in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis is a natural trail with plenty of flow. After taking the Schönjochbahn to the top and another short incline they reach the Schönjochkreuz at an altitude of about 2,440 meters / 8,005ft. The mountains flanking the Italian border create a stunning panoramic view as they hit the meandering 9km trail down the mountain, that treats them to a total descent of over 1,000 meters / 3,280ft. in altitude. On their way to the valley below Jackson and Ron are led through alpine terrain and spruce-fir forests paved with roots.

Normally the grown-up would teach their kid everything there is to know about mountain biking, but roles are reversed in the Goldstone family. Each of them sends it at their own speed using the diverse line choices the trails have to offer.

Video description

Mountain bike rookies and families still have to be patient until the doors to Bikepark Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis open on June 8