Intense Cycles to go direct sales route in UK as of immediate effect

Big changes afoot for the famed US brand

Intense Bikes are going the direct sales route in UK and Europe. UK Intense dealers were informed on Wendesday to remove any Intense stock from online sale.

>>> Intense Recluse Factory review

In a story being reported on bike trade industry website Cycling Industry News, all dealers of Intense bikes in the UK have been informed that the iconic and much-storied American brand will be selling their bikes in the ‘direct sales’ models, such as those like Canyon and YT Industries.

One such UK dealer – unnamed by Cycling Industry News – is quoted as saying “Saddleback rang the shops on Wednesday to ask stores to remove the bikes from sale online, telling dealers that sales will now go direct from Intense online.” It was this very same Intense dealer who suggested that Intense will indeed be particularly aping the way of retailing that Canyon Bicycles do.

This isn’t an entirely out of the blue move. Earlier in 2017 Intense launched an online sales channel – www.intensestore.eu – which customers ordered through a website but the bike was then processed and handed over to the customer at their nearby Intense dealing bike shop. Much like Scott’s recent online ordering move.

This website currently has a banner warning up stating “Page under construction. Prices are not the correct ones yet. Any orders placed through this store will not be honored or fulfilled”.

The mentioning of prices not being correct “yet” would imply that there will be some changes afoot. Presumably significant changes if they are truly going direct sales. Cheaper Intense bikes ahoy then.

Saddleback have been distributed in the UK by Saddleback since 2016. The Saddleback website appears to have had all traces of Intense removed from it.

2017 has been a year of big decisions for Intense. No, we’re not talking about 29er downhill bikes again don’t worry. Earlier this year Intense ceased making bikes in America. Their carbon fibre bikes had never been made there but their aluminium models had always been made in the US of A. Unfortunately the demand for expensive made-in-America aluminium bikes wasn’t there and the fiscal plug was pulled.

We’ll update this story when we get more info.