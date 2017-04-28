Instagrams of the week

Lourdes World Cup special.

A peek in to the psyches – and lunch boxes – of all the top racers as they prepare for the opening round of the UCI World Cup Downhill in Lourdes.

1. Uh-oh. Rachel Atherton‘s been struck down by a nasty cold. Here’s hoping this jar of expensive bee poo does the trick. Get well soon Rachel..!

Arrived at the first World Cup of 2017 with another horrible cold – feeling very sorry for myself in bed, not the best start to the season, but I got honey! 🍯 #ucimountainbikeworldcup #lourdes A post shared by Rachel Atherton (@rachybox) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

2. No such misfortune for Tahnee Seagrave. Here she is putting some pseudo miles in on the turbo trainer, whilst precariously pinching on to a handy can of Red Bull…

FINALLY! Let's do this! ✈️ 🇫🇷 A post shared by Tahnée Seagrave (@tahneeseagrave) on Apr 25, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

3. The Main Man himself. Whilst the whole bike industry bubble is banging on about 29in wheels in Downhill, Mr Hart has been bashing out laps on 20in. Good lad…

4. Another one on the drop bar death machines, here’s Manon Carpenter putting in some miles on her road bike. Nice use of caged SPDs. Clearly a mountain biker through and through…

Easy Sunday spin to lunch on this speed machine 😎 @radonbikes #spire @rideshimano Di2 shifting a dream 🤗 A post shared by Manon Carpenter (@manoncarpenter) on Apr 23, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

5. The weather is not playing ball down there in Lourdes it seems. Doesn’t seem to worry one of the favourites too much…

Snow on the hill ready for track walk today! It's cold, wet and gonna be muddy! #lourdesslipandslide A post shared by Troy Brosnan (@troybrosnan) on Apr 26, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

6. Excuse me? How slack?! Maybe it’s just the way the bike is leaned and/or framed by the camera. Then again, it is a Mondraker Summum so it could be even slacker than it looks here..!

Me and my beauty ready for the first race of the season! 😍🔥🔥 #gravitalia @gb_rifar_racing_team @dsbsemplicementebici @altogardabikearena @alcenerobiologico A post shared by Eleonora Farina (@eleonora_farina_mtb) on Apr 21, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

7. Now correct me if I’m wrong but those aren’t 29in wheels. Although Messrs Peat and Minnaar are approximately 10ft tall apiece so it can make judging wheel size pretty tricky…

Its been a tough off season training, @stevepeat always around to back me up 👊🏼 A post shared by Greg Minnaar (@gregminnaar) on Apr 25, 2017 at 4:10am PDT

8. Whilst World Cup racers don’t really mind a bit of mud and slop, it’s the cold temperatures that often find them moaning a bit. Here’s a great pic of Géraldine Fink looking suitably naffed off…

9. Florent Payet playing with a goat. Er. Sorry. Not, not like that…

Just arrive in Lourdes city! 🐑🐑🐑 @ride100percent @50to01 A post shared by flopayet (@flopayet) on Apr 25, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

10. Gotta love a classic bit of hand-shape throwing on a track walk…

11. If you’ve not watched Laurie Greenland’s course preview with Claudio Caluori – watch it now…

Course preview with @claudiocaluori about to go down 😬😬 will be up later for your viewing pleasure haha #lourdes A post shared by Laurie Greenland (@lauriegreenland_) on Apr 27, 2017 at 1:22am PDT

12. Ah, the special relationship between racer and mechanic…

"Just tuning her up boy" 😄 @jessewigman #two15 A post shared by Greg Williamson (@gregwilliamson1) on Apr 27, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

13. There ain’t many riders on the hill with more races under their belt than Sick Mick Hannah. The Marzocchi Monster T forks give the game away that this pic might not *quite* be from this week…

14. Now then. Bernard Kerr. He doesn’t pop up on to podiums much in the World Cup season. He’s more of a specialist at events like Red Bull Hardline and various Urban DH madness races. It would be great to see him turn it up a notch on the World Cup scene this year…

Just waltzing through the woods… @pivot_cyclesusa team 🔥@maddogboris 📷 A post shared by Bernard Kerr (@bernard_kerr) on Apr 27, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

15. See, it’s not just Greg running big hoops for the Syndicate this year…

@santacruzbicycles #V1029 is my weapon of choice this weekend! A post shared by Luca Shaw (@luca_shaw) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:49am PDT

16. See..?

No filter babe 💘 #JS7 A post shared by Loris Vergier (@lorisvergier) on Apr 27, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

17. Everyone loves a good custom painted lid innit. No one more than Mr Gas To Flat himself…

Fred knows! Cheers @f2_design @bellbikehelmets @bellpowersportsuk #cobra #zebra #hopetech 🐍 🐍 🐍 A post shared by Adam Brayton (@adbrayton) on Apr 15, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

18. Great to see David Trummer is still into a bit of digging and spadework. Nice bit of cross-training for the race we suppose…

new landing #sundaymorning #workout 💪 A post shared by David Trummer (@daveboy94) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:28am PDT

19. There’ll be no missing Jack Moir on the tracks this year. Not only is his Intense race bike totally dayglo, he’s not shy of the techno pyjamas either…

Just hit France for World cup #1 😁 📷: @nathhughesphoto A post shared by Jack Moir (@jackmoir_) on Apr 25, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

20. Bruni’s none-more-fresh new whip…

#Fastlife is out on @redbullbike ! Mint bike, Mint everything ! Link in bio A post shared by Loic Bruni (@loicbruni29) on Apr 27, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

21. Just as well Nicolai Geometrons are so long, the real estate is needed for all of Jack Reading’s decals…

22. Gratuitous shot of one of the idler-equipped Commençal bikes. Just because…

New ride for the 2017 season ! 😍😍 love u @commencalbikes @ride100percent @100percent_bike A post shared by Thomas Estaque (@thomasestaque) on Apr 27, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

23. Some racers have been bashing out road bike miles, some will have been braaaping their motocross bikes around in pre-season. Not Monsieur Pierron. He’s been doing doubles on an e-bike…

Petite matinée dans le jardin avec mon Ebike 👌 @mondrakerbikes #jump #bike A post shared by Baptiste Pierron (@baptiste_pierron_8) on Apr 19, 2017 at 3:59am PDT

24. Have the competition taken their eyes off Gee? They shouldn’t have. He will never, ever stop. The Terminator of Downhill…

Eyes on the prize this weekend… #ucidhworldcup #lourdes. Pic: @svenmartinphoto A post shared by Gee Atherton (@gee_atherton) on Apr 27, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

25. Ooh, handbags! Check out that hashtag – #itsnotafriggen29er…

My new friend😍 PC: Remi Fabregue #iamspecialized #wow #beauty #mejulie #longlivechainsaw #itsnotafriggen29er A post shared by Finn Iles (@finniles) on Apr 27, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

26. Squids in the pits…

Matching tattoos. ❤️😂🤘🏽🦑🐙 @maddogboris 📷: @andresjb A post shared by Rafael Gutiérrez Villegas #6 (@rafaelgutierrez6) on Apr 27, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

27. Oh yeah, this guy…

It's finally World Cup race week! #businesstime 🏁📷 @danseversonphoto A post shared by Aaron Gwin (@aarongwin1) on Apr 26, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

That’s all the Instabangers for this week. See you next week for gorgeous, inspiring, interesting and amusing piccies!