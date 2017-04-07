Instagrams of the week

Top twenty. Plus a few more because we couldn't stop.

Twenty two of the bestest mountain bike piccies to go up on Instagram in the past week. Warning: contains gorgeous Californian sunsets.

Stuck for folk to follow on Instagram? Check out these 18 people you need to follow on Instagram if you’re a mountain biker.

Remember: don’t forget to tag @mbrmagazine in your Instagrams if you have any pics that you think might be worthy of inclusion in next week’s IOTW.

1. Mmm… barbecued bikes for lunch. How do you like yours? Rare or well done high-modulus carbon fibre..?

Off to a good start @world_enduro A post shared by Duncan Philpott (@p4dunc) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

2. Anyone else getting into this sort of contorted shape on a bike would be pointed at and laughed at. But that’s Bernard Kerr in the air there so you just know that it’s all intentional and thus, weirdly stylish…

Having a time in Queenstown with @jacksonndavis in tow!! @maddogboris 📷 A post shared by Bernard Kerr (@bernard_kerr) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

3. There’s something a bit retro about this shot. It reminds of us the halcyon days of North Shore freeriding in the mid- to -late-nineties. Gert lush, as they don’t say in Canada…

4. Wait a minute. ANOTHER new trail is coming to Bikepark Wales? Flippin’ ‘eck they work fast down South Wales innit? We can’t wait to point a bike down it…

5. The first of a couple of lovely riding-into-the-sunset piccies. This first one is from Los Angeles…

@djyoungbuck rallying last year in the #cityofangels. So many good trails there… gonna have to visit more often! #singletrack #bikesarerad #dailycommute #getoutside #officeview #sangabriels A post shared by Colin Meagher (@meagherdude) on Apr 5, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

6. And this second sunset pic is also from Californ-i-a. It’s always sunny though isn’t it? Jammy gets…

7. Bringing it back to this side of the Atlantic is Mr Anthony Pease with a delightful shot of some delicious-looking alpine switchbacks…

That moment when you realise your about to drop into some bad ass switchbacks 👌🏻 A post shared by @pease971 on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

8. Now this is a proper bit of bikepacking. None of your pootling off behind the local golf course for a quick overnighter. This is proper epic stuff from WTB…

It's been a wild trip. Took two days to get permission. Bagged a first descent ever from Renjo La (Pass). Got a heli flight from a Russian with an MI-17 military cargo heli. Now on our way to the Langtang region for the second leg. A post shared by Wilderness Trail Bikes (WTB) (@wildernesstrailbikes) on Apr 5, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

9. Just when you think the world of energy-drink-sponsored dirtjumping and ‘going off’ has exhausted itself supply of eye-catching photos, here comes The Sam Reynolds with a wildly inventive and exciting capture…

@deathgripmovie is coming!! Can't wait to see this beast. Cheers @clayporter and @brendog1 for letting me stink up a section! Trailer on Pinkbike now A post shared by Sam Reynolds (@samreynolds26) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

10. Note to self: go to the Lake District and ride your mountain bike there up and back down a mountain. Soon…

11. Recognise this move? We’re fairly certain it’s the same moment captured in video that we featured in last week’s IOTW. Well worth revisiting it regardless. Steeze on stilts…

12. Meanwhile in one of the four thousand large holes in Lancashire, here’s a Longraker lounging at Lee Quarry. The trail centre quarries of Lancashire have been through some worrying times but they’re still there and still being ridden…

13. Following last week’s dreadful news of Mike Hall being killed by a car, there’s been another MTB legend mown down. RIP Mountain Bike Hall of Famer Steve Tilford…

14. Back to riding – and racing – bikes, the two things that Mike and Steve were all about, here’s a cool pic from Enduro World Series TV presenter Ric McLaughlin giving a new perspective on some of the trails Down Under…

15. Speaking of EWS, can Wyn do it again and make it on to the top step of the imminent second round of the EWS at Tasmania, Australia. You never know with Wyn…

16. Injuries and racing. They go together like new tyres and torn sidewalls. It happens but it’s never a good thing. Here’s top Scot Ruaridh Cunningham announcing his injury news. Get well soon RC..!

17. Sunsets and Enduro combined – an unbeatable combination! Interesting to read Sven’s caption explaining that the Tasmania conditions aren’t generally dusty and cliché Australian; it’s all about the loam apaz…

18. Will we ever run an Instagrams of the Week without featuring Mr Tippie? No, probably not. With shots like this in his CV it’s impossible not to stick him in the list…

Dropping cliffs back in 2003 when I was young and crazy!! 📷 by @scottmarkewitz @maxxistires @tourismkamloops A post shared by Brett Tippie (official) (@bretttippie) on Apr 6, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

19. Identiti’s new Mettle full-suspension bike looks like it’s very nearly here…

Two years work about to depart on its way to the UK. Can't wait to see these in the wild! #identitibikes #testyourmettle A post shared by Pat Campbell-Jenner (@thepcj) on Apr 7, 2017 at 1:49am PDT

20. If there’s one place that’s responsible for the widespread adoption of tubeless tyres in the UK, it’s the Lake District. Sharp rocks. Lots of ’em. At speed. On severe gradients. Miles from anywhere…

Push up, puncture down. Welcome to mountain biking in The Lake District. #thelakedistrict A post shared by ALEX RAFFERTY (@alrafferty) on Apr 7, 2017 at 12:23am PDT

21. That small, bright green thing in the bottom corner is a Ragley Mmmbop and you can read all about Benji’s first impressions of the bike in the new issue of mbr…

Options. A post shared by Benji Haworth (@benjihaworth) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

22. And here it is! The big story for this issue is the Trail Bike of the Year – the most important bike test of the whole year. These are the best bikes available in 2017. It’s not an issue to miss. Get down your nearest mag dealer and grab yourself a copy…

That’s all the Instagrams for this week. See you next week for more. Don’t forget: tag mbrmagazine in your pics!