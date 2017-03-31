Instagrams of the week

Couple o' dozen rad snaps for you.
Twenty four of the bestest mountain bike piccies to go up on Instagram in the past week. Including a few absolutely excellent crashes.
1. One of the very finest OTBs yet committed to The Internet Social Medias. Take a bow Richard Goldsbury, right over your handlebars…
2. A great pic from Enduro World Series’ new ‘TV presenter’ Ric McLaughlin, depicting Specialized racers Jared Graves and Curtis Keene scratching their heads (well, helmets) at how best to approach yet another super tricky EWS Rotorua section…
3. These excellent signs are popping up around the trails of the Peak District. Amen…
4. At first we thought that the prize purse for the NZ EWS was $40,000. Then we looked again and saw the extra zero. Then we looked properly with our reading glasses on and realised it was $4,000. Still, not bad for a weekend’s work from Cecile Ravanel…
5. Michelle Melis may well be currently browsing for some knee pads after suffering this little scratch. The worst thing is knowing that the clean-up process afterwards when the ride is over. Ouch…
6. There’s aero tucks and there’s aero tucks… and then there’s this! Respect is due to Christoph Sauser who recently retired from professional racing after completing the Cape Epic…
7. This is apparently Lancashire, not Mars. We hope you enjoyed the bit of spring sunshine the other day. We certainly tried to make the most of it. Sunsets are an hour later now too. TFFT…
8. You can tell that the World Cup race season is almost upon us. Instagram is full of racers in gyms doing gym stuff. Manon Carpenter‘s got a job on her hands to defeat the invincible Rachel Atherton. Here’s hoping for an interesting contest in 2017…
9. Answers on a postcard please…
10. Ugh… how much do you want to be riding this right now? That dirt looks simply divine…
11. We’ve seen pics like this before. Usually taken at a trail centre where someone got bored and started playing on the verges of a fireroad. This pics’ a bit different; it’s not been tilted to exaggerate the steepness…
12. The first of two gratuitous topless shots. Sorry…
13. Claudio pumping track…
14. A delicious bit of slomo roosting from Brage Vestavik in his bestest pyjamas…
15. Beautiful Dad ‘n’ lad shot from Mr Waugh…
16. Does your bike not have bottle bosses, or bosses in the traditional location? Never fear, you too can still embrace The Spirit Of Enduro by copying what Peter Lloyd has done with his fully sprung Starling Murmur steel machine…
17. Swiss perfection…
18. Proper LOLz courtesy of Andrew Neethling and a hapless Loic Bruni…
19. Let’s continue the hilarious crashing vibe with this excellent example of berm-induced stem-sh*gging…
20. They make hills pretty big over there in the Himalya don’t they..?
21. We hadn’t seen this colourway of Orange before. One of Orange’s big wheelers being put together up in t’Dales. Can’t wait to see the full ‘reveal’…
22. A fantastic bit of work in progress from the BTR Fab gang. Spot the bit that isn’t steel. It’s not hard…
23. Exciting times here at mbr as we decide upon our Trail Bike of the Year 2017. Is this bike the winner? What is this bike anyway? All will be revealed next week. Best get down your newsagents now and camp out in preparation…
24. Awful news this morning of British endurance cyclist Mike Hall killed in collision with vehicle in Australian race. Our thoughts go out to Mike Hall’s family…
That’s all the Instagrams for this week. See you next week for more.