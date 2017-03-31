Instagrams of the week

Couple o' dozen rad snaps for you.

Twenty four of the bestest mountain bike piccies to go up on Instagram in the past week. Including a few absolutely excellent crashes.

Stuck for folk to follow on Instagram? Check out these 18 people you need to follow on Instagram if you’re a mountain biker.

1. One of the very finest OTBs yet committed to The Internet Social Medias. Take a bow Richard Goldsbury, right over your handlebars…

Come on Richie!@richardgoldsbury gold every time you see him. @kookslams @jerryoftheday @world_enduro @crankworx @crankworx #ewsrotorua A post shared by Sven Martin (@svenmartinphoto) on Mar 24, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

2. A great pic from Enduro World Series’ new ‘TV presenter’ Ric McLaughlin, depicting Specialized racers Jared Graves and Curtis Keene scratching their heads (well, helmets) at how best to approach yet another super tricky EWS Rotorua section…

3. These excellent signs are popping up around the trails of the Peak District. Amen…

Be Nice Say Hi! #ridesheffield #sheffieldissuper #theoutdoorcity #pdmtb #peakdistrictnationalpark A post shared by Ride Sheffield (@ridesheffield) on Mar 28, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

4. At first we thought that the prize purse for the NZ EWS was $40,000. Then we looked again and saw the extra zero. Then we looked properly with our reading glasses on and realised it was $4,000. Still, not bad for a weekend’s work from Cecile Ravanel…

Congrats to Cecile @ravanel_mtb for winning 1st place in the @world_enduro at @crankworx Rotorua by winning 6/7 stages on a gnarly muddy day. Thanks for the awesome interviews too! Funny girl! @malojaclothing A post shared by Brett Tippie (official) (@bretttippie) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

5. Michelle Melis may well be currently browsing for some knee pads after suffering this little scratch. The worst thing is knowing that the clean-up process afterwards when the ride is over. Ouch…

@michellemelis77 is one tough cookie. Rode all morning with this wee scratch and not a whimper with the @specialized_nz crew and friends. Top day in the forest #crankworxrotorua A post shared by therodfather (@rodbardsley) on Mar 28, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

6. There’s aero tucks and there’s aero tucks… and then there’s this! Respect is due to Christoph Sauser who recently retired from professional racing after completing the Cape Epic…

7. This is apparently Lancashire, not Mars. We hope you enjoyed the bit of spring sunshine the other day. We certainly tried to make the most of it. Sunsets are an hour later now too. TFFT…

Who wants some eh? #northerngrip A post shared by Benji Haworth (@benjihaworth) on Mar 27, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

8. You can tell that the World Cup race season is almost upon us. Instagram is full of racers in gyms doing gym stuff. Manon Carpenter‘s got a job on her hands to defeat the invincible Rachel Atherton. Here’s hoping for an interesting contest in 2017…

Loving gym sessions with @alanmilway at the moment, sharpening up for race season! A post shared by Manon Carpenter (@manoncarpenter) on Mar 27, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

9. Answers on a postcard please…

10. Ugh… how much do you want to be riding this right now? That dirt looks simply divine…

@stricklisa on the @cube.bikes.official hometrails, Waldershof, Germany. A post shared by matt_wragg (@matt_wragg) on Mar 27, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

11. We’ve seen pics like this before. Usually taken at a trail centre where someone got bored and started playing on the verges of a fireroad. This pics’ a bit different; it’s not been tilted to exaggerate the steepness…

Laguna steeps 📷@VTOPO A post shared by Hans Rey (@hansnowayrey) on Mar 29, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

12. The first of two gratuitous topless shots. Sorry…

13. Claudio pumping track…

i can definitely say, i killed it. A post shared by Claudio Caluori (@claudiocaluori) on Mar 29, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

14. A delicious bit of slomo roosting from Brage Vestavik in his bestest pyjamas…

15. Beautiful Dad ‘n’ lad shot from Mr Waugh…

When Jack Frost hasn't quite left the building.. #mtb #ukmtb #outsideisfree #seeyourbreath @santacruzbicycles #lightfrosting #fatherandson #manandboy A post shared by Geoff Waugh (@geoff_waugh) on Mar 29, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

16. Does your bike not have bottle bosses, or bosses in the traditional location? Never fear, you too can still embrace The Spirit Of Enduro by copying what Peter Lloyd has done with his fully sprung Starling Murmur steel machine…

17. Swiss perfection…

Jonathan in the Swiss Alps. Love alpine riding so much, probably because we have so little of it back home in the North Island. A post shared by Caleb Smith (@calebsmithphoto) on Mar 28, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

18. Proper LOLz courtesy of Andrew Neethling and a hapless Loic Bruni…

Poor @loicbruni29 .. got bit warm during practice @crankworx Rotorua.. 😂😂😂😂😂 could not have happened to a nicer guy #goneswimming #duckpond A post shared by Andrew Neethling (@andrewneethling) on Mar 30, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

19. Let’s continue the hilarious crashing vibe with this excellent example of berm-induced stem-sh*gging…

20. They make hills pretty big over there in the Himalya don’t they..?

21. We hadn’t seen this colourway of Orange before. One of Orange’s big wheelers being put together up in t’Dales. Can’t wait to see the full ‘reveal’…

22. A fantastic bit of work in progress from the BTR Fab gang. Spot the bit that isn’t steel. It’s not hard…

23. Exciting times here at mbr as we decide upon our Trail Bike of the Year 2017. Is this bike the winner? What is this bike anyway? All will be revealed next week. Best get down your newsagents now and camp out in preparation…

Shooting video for our Trail Bike of the Year test today. Look out for the full test in the shops next Wednesday #surreyhills #mtb #mountainbike #mountainbiking #commencalbikes A post shared by Mountain Bike Rider magazine (@mbrmagazine) on Mar 28, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

24. Awful news this morning of British endurance cyclist Mike Hall killed in collision with vehicle in Australian race. Our thoughts go out to Mike Hall’s family…

Statement regarding #IPWR Cancellation. A post shared by Indian Pacific Wheel Race (@indianpacificwheelrace) on Mar 30, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

That’s all the Instagrams for this week. See you next week for more.