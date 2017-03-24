Instagrams of the week

Not entirely EWS-based. But mostly.

Despite all the mountain bike photographers being down in New Zealand for the Enduro World Series opener in Rotorua there are still some non-EWS shots here.

Not many admittedly. But when you put world class ‘togs, stylish riders and amazing NZ trails together, it’s hard not to include a load of their piccies.

1. CAM ZINK IS PREGNANT..!

Found an old studio shot of @camzink when he was pregnant. #LoveWins #tbt😂 #TLDfamily #tldbike #fitness #beerbelly? A post shared by Troy Lee Designs | Bicycle (@tld_bike) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:26pm PST

2. Rhubarb Cunningham doing his best slide for the camera…

Sliding in the moondust trying to avoid cliff edges and @jonesdirt! A post shared by Ruaridh Cunningham (@rc_mtb) on Mar 15, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

3. Seemingly out of nowhere we heard about the Skelf bike park project in Edinburgh and all of a sudden it’s there! Check out some more of Claudio Caluori’s (yes THAT Claudio) pump tracks…

just giving it a wash and a cleanup. are you ready to rock the SKELF bike park in #edinburgh ? Next up is #chile! 🤘 #velosolutions #asphalt #pumptrack A post shared by Claudio Caluori (@claudiocaluori) on Mar 17, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

4. Brett Tippie was recently snapped up by YT Industries as Director of Good Times (or something like that anyway). Why would a bike company want to sponsor a semi-retired 90s freerider? Because Tippie’s Instagram feed is arguably the best MTB Insta account out there, that’s why…

Shooting some funky ridge lines in California on my @yt_industries #ytcapra with @aledilullophotography recently. The other side of this ridge is a 50 foot drop to a small ledge 25 feet above the train tracks…don't do that. Look where you want to go!! @ryderseyewear @bicyclehub A post shared by Brett Tippie (official) (@bretttippie) on Mar 20, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

5. Yeah, yeah, enough with the deserts and dust. Where’s the good ol’ British muck and ragging? Why, here it is on Nukeproof’s Instagram feed. Yes! Great shot. Have it lad…

@lukecryer96 how low can you go? #enjoyresponsibly A post shared by Nukeproofbikes (@nukeproofbikes) on Mar 20, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

6. A great shot of Olympic winner Nino Schurter clearly relishing something to eat mid- or post-ride. Maybe he’s seen our recent What would you buy from a petrol station with £10 feature..?

A sandwich never tasted so good👌 #noshortcuts #scott2luvit #cyclingshots #capeepic2017 A post shared by Jochen Haar (@jochenhaar) on Mar 20, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

7. Gee Atherton‘s Instagram is wall-to-wall pain cave and training. When will this guy ever call it a day? Probably never. Good…

Brutal day of it today with @zer0226 in the gym and on the intervals! Skatepark session now to recover!! #vomcano A post shared by Gee Atherton (@gee_atherton) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

8. The Commençal Furious downhill/gravity bike was launched this week. Here’s Yoann Barelli launching it into hyperspace…

9. We couldn’t hold the EWS onslaught at bay any longer. Here’s Trek Factory Enduro Racing’s Katy Winton sending her Trek Slash 29er down some slippery lushness down under…

10. It’s not sunny in New Zealand at the mo. It may even be raining. Phew! hat may help us reign in our insane levels of jealousy a bit better. Here’s a cool helmetcam from Sam Blenkinsop…

Rad first day up on the hill for #ews conditions are all time bring on rain. #enduro #mtb #gopro @crankworx @norcofactoryracing @camelbak @srammtb A post shared by Sam Blenkinsop (@samblenkinsop) on Mar 23, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

11. Unlike most race organisations, the Enduro World Series’ social accounts are definitely worth following. Top photography combined with a bit of behind the scenes gossip and no small amount of insight. Today’s insight: it’s a bit muddy…

It's getting a bit slippy at #EWSrotorua… Head over to enduroworldseries.com to see what the riders are up against with our course preview video from the opening weekend of @crankworx. And don't forget to tune into the race feed this Sunday! 📸@duncanphilpott A post shared by Enduro World Series (@world_enduro) on Mar 24, 2017 at 2:16am PDT

12. Speaking of EWS togs, here’s one of the best…

Wyn Masters under the Pungas! @world_enduro #nz A post shared by Duncan Philpott (@duncanphilpott) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:52am PDT

13. What’s going on here then? Why, it’s Josh ‘Ratboy’ Bryceland cleaning his pride and joy with a puddle and a washing up brush. Kinda makes you feel all warm inside doesn’t it, knowing that even the top pros have to do this sort of stuff…

Resourceful Rat. #ewsrotorua A post shared by Adrian Marcoux Photography (@amarcouxphotos) on Mar 23, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

14. Ballersays is actually Chris Ball – head honcho of the Enduro World Series. Here he is trying to squeeze wide handlebars through a not so wide gap in the trees…

There's a high line lurking on Stage 5 @world_enduro. After a little test, it does go, but don't try it if your bars are beyond 760mm.. 😳 📷@svenmartinphoto A post shared by Chris Ball (@ballersays) on Mar 23, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

15. Let’s all have a break from EWS and look at a lovely pic from the Norwegian fjords…

16. We were younger then. Much younger…

#throwbackthursday to a decade ago and our 10th birthday. When wheels came in just one size and seat posts had to be raised and lowered manually. And yet, looking at this photo, we seem happy and contented 😀 #mbrmagazine #mtb #bike #mountainbiking A post shared by Mountain Bike Rider magazine (@mbrmagazine) on Mar 23, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

17. Dinner time..!

Just got a sample of SunRace's new monster MX80 11-50t, 11-speed cassette. It fits on a Shimano HG cassette body, weighs 535g and cost £99.99! #sunrace #mbrmagazine A post shared by Mountain Bike Rider magazine (@mbrmagazine) on Mar 21, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

18. A shot taken last year by mbr regular Mick Kirkman and recently put on to Pace Cycles‘ Instagram feed to promote this year’s Boltby Bash Enduro…

Proud to sponsor the famous Boltby Bash Enduro again this May. Get your space before it's too late 🍻www.boltbybashenduro.com #beerandbikes #yorkshire #mbcuk A post shared by Pace Cycles (@pacecycles) on Mar 23, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

19. It wouldn’t be ‘Instagrams of the week’ without a shot from Geoff G…

Super mellow… 📷 @aledilullophotography A post shared by Geoff Gulevich (@geoffgulevich) on Mar 23, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

20. This is a shot for those of us who’ve still managed to get out and ride this week. It’s officially spring now, you know…

@craig_sevenevans, Wharncliffe Woods, Sheffield. Image @duncanphilpott 📷 #hopetech #wharncliffe A post shared by Hope Technology (@hopetech) on Mar 23, 2017 at 3:00am PDT

21. Go go gadget multitool! If you’re wondering how Richie Rude tightens up his headset with this Stash tool from OneUp Components in there, it looks like there’s a cassette lockring type of affair used instead of a regular top cap and star fangled nut. We wonder if this hideaway multitool has a lockring tool on it then. Hmm…

Whats that in my steerer tube? @oneupcomponents making carrying tools easier. #getoneup Ill be riding with it out here during @crankworx Rotorua #ews A post shared by Richie Rude (@richie_rude1) on Mar 22, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

That’s all the Instabangers for this week. See you next week for gorgeous, inspiring, interesting and amusing piccies!