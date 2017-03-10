Attack of the killer Instabangerz.
Biggest bunch of bangers yet – 26 arresting images. Here are our top picked Instabangers from the last week in the world of mountain biking.
1. No this isn’t a photo of an unfortunate rider being assaulted by a bunch of dirty raincoat-wearing flashers, it’s a behind-the-scenes photo of a makeshit on-trail photo studio and those things they’re holding are light reflectors…
2. It’s always good to see a pro rider covered in the same some of wintery filth the rest of us are slogging our way through. Sure beats seeing yet another pic of them riding somewhere sunny and glam…
3. At what point does someone’s obsession with purple become an issue? Well, it depends if they have the style and elan to pull off the look. Rachael Walker from Hope just about gets away with it here…
4. Good to see plenty of folk getting out there with their trail tools and fixing up the trails. Especially after that nasty old Storm Doris had her wicked windy way with us the other week…
5. Santa Cruz rider Iago Garay hustling his 29er Hightower around a beautifully lit bit of trail somewhere near Madrid. Gotta love a bit of lens flare…
6. Joe Barnes getting in shape over the roots and between the ruts…
7. Who needs an e-bike hey..?
8. More and more pics from New Zealand landing on Instagram to remind us that we aren’t there but they are. Jealousy is a bad thing…
9. More NZ action. This time from the lens of Ben Deakin, here with a great example of his signature coming-atcha aesthetic…
10. A stunning Lakeland photo. To do this photograph justice you can this in print in the new issue of mbr…
11. None-more-green than this lush shot from the Kona clan…
12. It wouldn’t be Instagrams of the Week without a bit of Wyn would it? That’s alliteration that is. Whatever it is, this is a top pic of shooting low…
13. It looks like there was quite a nice sunset in Cumbria the other day. And that SRAM Eagle cassette looks nice even when blurred out…
14. This appears to be the youngest Atherton sending it over the big road gap jump on the infamous Red Bull Hardline course. Nice…
15. We are twenty years old! Funny, we feel much older than that these days…
16. Top Enduro World Series privateer racer Bex Baraona has a little quiz for y’all. Spot the spare gear cable…
17. Jump photos can get a bit samey and blah-blah but just look at this fine capture. Flying high and oh so flat…
18. Most folk can’t operate a GoPro to good effect if their life depended on it. Geoff Gulevich is not one those unfortunate people. He’s arguably the best GoPro-tographer out there in fact…
19. Not an amazing photo in itself. It’s nice enough but it’s the caption that piqued out interest. Sterling Lorence shooting a film about Greg Minnaar? Yes please..!
20. You know we said “none-more-green” about the Konabikes photo above? Well, maybe we were a bit rash. This chlorophyllic capture ups the verdant vibe to 11…
21. Spot the rider. Clue: he’s in the air…
22. Peaky grit at its best…
23. Very probably our favourite Instagram of the week – maybe of the whole year so far in fact. Ratboy forgoing the traditional enduro goggles for some B&Q safety glasses…
24. Moody and dusty…
25. Filthy and dirty…
That’s all the Instabangers for this week. See you next week for gorgeous, inspiring, interesting and amusing piccies!