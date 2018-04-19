Hunt Wheels for mountain bikes 25mm, 30mm and 33mm internal widths

After conquering the road and gravel markets Hunt Wheels are looking to take over the MTB world

Normally known for their reliable and high performance road and gravel offerings, Hunt Wheels has now introduced three mountain bike specific wheel options.

Hunt Wheels need to know

Three internal rim widths: 25mm XCWide, 30mm TrailWide, 33mm EnduroWide

27.5″ and 29″ options plus BOOST/non-BOOST in all three rim widths

Shimano or SRAM XD driver. Easily interchangeable

Triple butted spokes for all builds

Novatec hub internals with custom grease and extra seals. Designed for UK riding

Shipped tubeless ready with tape installed

Available in a ready to roll option with your choice of tyres

All wheels are available now to order direct from Hunt’s own website

Tom Marchment, Hunt Wheels owner is a mountain biker at heart. Which is why it was never an ‘if’ but more a ‘when’ that the upstart British wheel brand was to bring out a mountain bike wheelset.

That ‘when’ is a ‘now’ as Hunt has launched not just one debut wheelset but three. Dividing the wheels with specific rim widths, Hunt intends to cover all riding bases. So from XC racing to DH, Hunt will have you covered.

Who are Hunt Wheels?

For those not in the know with Hunt Wheels, they produce extremely well regarded wheels, that in the most part are incredible value without being budget. A fact that Tom is happy to reiterate by pointing out that they never choose parts with price points in mind but rather choosing parts for their ability to improve the performance of the wheel as a whole.

The two areas where this is more than apparent are their rim material and spoke choices. Hunt choose stronger 6066 T6 and 6069 T6 aluminium for their rims, each is progressively stronger than the usual 6061 aluminium many brands use. This allows Hunt to produce rims with thinner walls whilst maintaining strength and reliability. With many brands looking to reduce spoke count to drop grams Hunt are more concerned with keeping things stiff and durable. By using more expensive triple butted spokes Hunt are able to provide this stiffness with very little increase in weight.

All the range roll on Novatec hubs with their proven 4.3 degree RapidEngage freehub. Six pawls, each with two teeth engage a fifty tooth ring to give a 4.3 degree pickup. This equals pretty immediate engagement for rapid power transfer.

As champions of tubeless for the road and gravel it comes as no surprise that all of Hunt’s MTB wheels come ready set for tubeless use with rim strips pre-installed and valves in the pack. Hunt can even supply wheels with tyres and sealant already set to go.

Let’s take a look at the three wheelsets.

Hunt Wheels XCWIDE

The lightest wheelset, aimed at cross country racing through to flow trail use. 29er only.

Rims: 29″. 6066 T6 (+34% tensile strength vs 6061-T6) welded construction, 25mm wide (internal), work-hardened shot-peened finish.

Hubs: 4.3 degree RapidEngage, boost (110/148) or standard (100/142) spacing hubs available, large double sealed cartridge bearings.

Spokes: 28 spoke count, triple butted (2.2-1.6-2.0) PSR reinforced head Pillar spokes.

Tyres: Optimised for 2.1″-2.35″ tyres set up tubeless (also great with standard tyres & tubes).

Axles: Oversized 7075-T6 heat-treated aluminium alloy axles.

Shimano or SRAM XD driver options, BOOST/non-BOOST spacing.

Weight: 1647g pair

Price: £319

Hunt Wheels TrailWide

The expected ‘go to’ wheelset of the range. For use on everything from XC to all-mountain.

Rims: 6069 T6 (+69% tensile strength vs 6061-T6) welded construction, 30mm wide (internal), work-hardened shot-peened finish.

Hubs: 4.3 degree RapidEngage, boost (110/148) or standard (100/142) spacing hubs available, large double sealed cartridge bearings.

Spokes: 28F/32R Spoke Count, Triple Butted (2.2-1.6-2.0) PSR reinforced Pillar Spokes.

Tyres: Optimised for 2.35″-2.6″ tyres set up Tubeless.

Axles: Oversized 7075-T6 heat-treated aluminium alloy axles.

Weight: 1757/1823g 27.5″/29″

Price: £339

Hunt Wheels EnduroWide

The burliest wheelset. For taking on bike parks enduro racing and everything up to DH.

We’ve got a set of these ready to be put through their paces so expect a full review soon.