How to spend two minutes repairing a trail damaged by Snowmageddon

How to kick a drain (no really!)

The Beast From The East has left a lot of standing water and debris on the trails. Here’s how to do your bit to help. Takes two minutes, tops.

Watch the video above showing Peak District MTB volunteer doing the simplest form of trail maintenance that any mountain biker can help out with will out on ride.

Kicking out a drain.

The other thing to stop and sort out is any trail obstructions. Don’t just ride around that fallen branch hoping that someone else will clear it away. Get off your bike for a few seconds and drag the obstruction off the trail. It will help keep the trail from widening (keep singletrack single, as they say) as well as keeping the flow and momentum of your next visit, and everyone else’s visit too.

Say a big thanks to the Peak District MTB volunteers

Last year the Peak District MTB‘s maintenance team cleared a whole lotta drainage and bridleways. Volunteers one and all. Well done people!

Watch the vid below. Feel inspired and/or guilty. Get involved in your local trail maintenance crew. Or, if there isn’t one, contact your local authority and see about starting one up. Little acorns and all that.

The Peak District MTB aims are “to preserve and enhance the reputation of the Peak District as one of the best places to ride a mountain bike in the world.”

They aren’t a lone brigade of unsanctioned spade-wielding vigilantes, they work in partnership with the Peak District National Park Authority and Derbyshire County Council to carry out repairs to many of the most popular trails in the Peak.

What mucky work do they get up to? “Focusing on simple tasks such as drainage, repairing erosion and stopping path spread. Simple jobs with the aim of keeping the character of each bridleway the same as it has historically been. Ultimately keeping them fun to ride but making them more sustainable.”

As you can imagine, perhaps the main task is to build and maintain drains. Now then, this is something that you can help with.

The maintenance team say: “If you see a blocked drain, give it a kick. Stopping standing water, erosion and drying out the trail out faster.”

Video description

“Peak District MTB are an advocacy group who aim to improve, preserve and promote mountain biking access within the Peak District National Park. Join us or find more information on our dig days at: peakdistrictmtb.org

“PDMTB volunteers work to clearing drainage and improving the bridleway trails in the Hope Valley and Ladybower areas of the Peak District. “