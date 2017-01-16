New Hope job advert prompts rumours of HB211 carbon enduro bike finally entering production

Wanted: Production Staff for Carbon Fibre Dept.

Hope are hiring for their Carbon Fibre Department and make mention of “Enduro Frames” in the job description.

Remember the Hope HB211? Of course you do. It was one of the best-looking bikes of the whole of last year.

Back in April last year we commented that “the bike is, unfortunately, not available to the public as, according to their website, it was intended to be “a design exercise, rather than a commercial project”. But if initial feedback on the bike is positive.”

We went on to say: “don’t be surprised if you see the on the market one day in the near future.”

Even Hope’s own webpage about the HB211 project was a bit of the intriguingly coy side: “We never considered if it would be profitable to make our own bike in the UK. But maybe it will be – Watch this space.”

Well, we – and plenty of other people – have been watching Hope’s spaces. This new job advert (see below) is the latest bit of gossip.

Perhaps next week’s Core Bike Show trade expo may see Hope unveiling something..?

Not only that…

Not only is the HB211 carbon enduro bike an exciting prospect. Also recently teased on Hope’s Instagram page is this photo…

The job ad in full

PRODUCTION STAFF CARBON FIBRE DEPARTMENT

Location: R&D – Carbon Fibre Department Hope Technology, Barnoldswick

Reporting to: Production Supervisor

An opportunity exists for individuals who have the necessary experience to join a small production team in our Carbon Fibre Department. The role will involve the production of a range of carbon fibre products utilising a range of processes and production techniques. There will be a strong bias towards Quality Control and the demonstration of methodical and systematic working practice is essential.

Principle Role

Detailed laminating of Carbon Fibre products (currently Seat Post, Enduro Bar & Enduro Frames)

Cutting and surface finishing of product prior to the application of graphics and transfers

Application of graphics and transfers and preparation for final lacquer process

Final Assembly of Carbon and Metallic parts

Personal Characteristics

Work effectively within a small team with a minimum of supervision.

Quality focused and can demonstrate excellent attention to detail

Ability to repeatedly follow detailed work instruction and produce a sustained level consistency.

Experience of achieving daily targets / objectives in a production environment

Demonstrate a level of practical/mechanical skills commensurate with the role

Previous experience of similar role would be advantageous but not essential as full training would be given.

To apply, please forward a letter of application, with up to date CV to Nicola Barker, Human Resources Manager via email – jobs@hopetech.com

