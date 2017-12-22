Hannah Barnes’ adventures with Lumi the trail dog

Woof riders

Last year Hannah Barnes went mountain biking with her Mum, for this year’s festive video her riding buddy is of the four legged and hairy variety.

Video description

Hannah Barnes: “The holidays are here and so is everything that comes with it, the rich food, having a few more drinks than usual, exchanging gifts, sparkly lights, and indulging in Christmas TV. Who doesn’t love this time of year! More importantly, it’s a time of year for family, friends and getting outside together. If it is a white Christmas then that is the icing on the cake!

“Last December my Mum and I did a great ride together and made the ‘Adventures with Mum’ video. This year, it’s all about Lumi! We got Lumi at the beginning of the year, and like everyone who has a dog, just can’t imagine life without her! We packed up the car and camped out overnight, waking to a beautiful blanket of snow. It was going to be Lumi’s first of many snowy adventures, and off we went! With quite a bit of snow and an icy cold wind up top, we had to keep moving and didn’t have much time for our sandwiches. I was slipping and sliding all over the place, and Lumi was in her element! I am excited for many more days like it over the years to come.”