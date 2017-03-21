Giro Grinduro coming to the UK

July 15th on Isle of Arran.

The Giro Grinduro format is enduro racing on dropbars – sort of. July 15th will see the first UK Grinduro on the Isle of Arran, Scotland.

This is Giro’s description of Grinduro: “a combination of gravel road race and mountain bike-style enduro: one long loop of pavement, gravel, and dirt, where finishing times are based on four timed segments (each roughly five-to-seven minutes).”

In essence, the event is similar to mbr’s own Adventure Cross series of events. Which, by the way, are well worth checking out if you want a more accessible version of this type of racing/riding.

As a testament to both the diverse riding skills required and the level of competition, the 2016 Grinduro champions were former road professional Meredith Miller and former downhill professional Duncan Riffle (both of whom rode cyclocross bikes for the event).

But it is intended to be not just a bike race. “It’s a celebration of cycling with as much emphasis on the fun as the ride, with excellent food, an impressive display of art and incredible handmade bikes, live music, camping, and a festival atmosphere.”

Grinduro-a-go-go!

“The interest in our first two Grinduro events in Quincy, CA was overwhelming, and we’re looking forward to returning there on October 7th. But given the international interest, especially from our many friends in the UK, we knew we needed to take Grinduro abroad,” said Amanda Schaper, Giro Marketing Manager. “We connected with Fabric and the event organizing team behind legendary UK event The Dirty Reiver, and the idea of Scotland came up. The Isle of Arran will provide an ideal setting, particularly with a performance from Scottish band The Van T’s.”

Registration for Grinduro UK in Arran July 15 is open now at www.grinduro.com