Leeds golf course to become a bike park

Confirmed: cycling really is the new golf.

Plans have just been approved to convert former golf course into an urban bike park at a site near Leeds, Yorkshire.

What’s planned? A biking facility aimed at the local population but also with a definite “regional a national pull” remit as well.

Family-friendly cycling trails.

6km mountain bike trail which will be accessible to members of the public for casual use and for cross country mountain bike competitions.

‘Skills Zone’ will feature a BMX ‘Play Track’, dual slalom course and ‘flow trails’ aimed at developing a riders technical skills and a scaled down ‘Balance Bike/ Mini Pump’.

Installation of bike storage on site and a bike wash down facility.

Improvements to footpaths, parking and access to the park, including a pedestrian crossing over the Ring Road.

Work on the site is expected to begin immediately now that Leeds City Council have given the green light to the project and the project’s team are very close to achieving their funding target total.

It’s a big project so the opening date isn’t expected to be anytime before May 2018.

The trails and skill zone stuff will be designed by Bike Track, the folk behind the Lady Cannings mountain bike trail near Sheffield.

Piggybacking on to the back of the good vibes and economic positivity following the Tour de France and the Tour de Yorkshire, the plans were put to the council last year to turn the Middleton Park Golf Centre (closed down in 2014) into a cycling attraction.

According to a report from Insider Media, later this week “the council’s executive has been recommended to approve a funding package, including £400,000 from British Cycling, £238,500 from Sport England and £524,000 from its own coffers.”

A total cost of £1.2 million has been mentioned. You can read the complete proposal on Leeds City Council’s website.

Middleton and Belle Isle Councillors Judith Blake, Kim Groves and Paul Truswell: “Once the bike park is completed, there will be something to offer cyclists of all ages and experience including a designated mountain bike trail, skills zone and pump track and mini pump facilities. These will sit alongside wider improvements, including a pedestrian crossing over the ring road, refurbished footpaths, an extension to the car park and improved access in the park.”