It ain’t easy being a freestyle reindeer

Here's something to watch instead of the office clock

For those of us who are still at our desks on this, the last regular working day before the Christmas break, here’s something suitably cheery and daft to watch.

Like the great man – er, reindeer – himself says…

“It’s just me, the snow and my bike.

“And my horns.”

The video does actually contain some mightily impressive riding, especially considering the rider’s vision and mobility are more than a little bit impaired by that big old reindeer costume!

Don’t forget to keep watching until the end for some trad bloopers.

Rock on Rudolph!

Video description

Manuel Schneidegger: “It isn’t easy to be a freestyle-reindeer. But reindeer Rudolph is a mountainbike-addict. He goes to the limits of what is possible on two fat tires in the snow. He likes to do tricks like wheelie, tailwhip and nose wheelie. But he also loves to jump around and to perform some other freestyle or trial stunts by Fat Bike. Whether freeride, downhill or bmx, rudolph loves the extreme side of life. Music: Rudolph, the Red Nosed Reindeer (Punk Rock Cover) – Amasic Rider: Rudolph Red Nose Reindeer Camera: Joachim Spengler Edit: Manuel Scheidegger Location: North Pole”