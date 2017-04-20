Fox Proframe World Tour kicks off at Llandegla this weekend

A chance to test ride the new Fox Proframe helmet.

Fox start the World Proframe Tour this weekend in the UK. Josh Lewis will be also attending the opening two UK rounds in Llandegla and Swinley Forest.

The Fox PROFRAME is hitting the trails (relatively) near you!

With 54 stops, 13 countries and 6 continents, the Fox Proframe World Tour (PFWT for short) will give MTB enthusiasts around the world the chance to test ride the all new Fox Proframe in true all weather, all terrain, conditions.

The PFWT kicks off this weekend in the UK with its first stop on Saturday (22/04) at Llandegla, Wales followed by Swinley Forest, Berkshire on Sunday (23/04).

All European stops will be hosted by the “infamous” Pierre-Edouard Ferry who will attend each stop with a fleet of Fox Proframe helmets in all available sizes. Various Fox Pro riders will join him at each stop (Josh Lewis will be attending the UK sessions) to make this test day a real Fox riding day for all.