Forest of Dean trail builders’ big plans for 2017

A lot of dirt work to do

The trail crew at the Forest of Dean – the Dean Trail Volunteers (DTV) – have boldly stated their goals for 2017. We like the look of this. A lot.

The Forest of Dean is a popular and vital place in the British mountain biking scene. Although sort of tucked away in a hinterland where England begins to merge into Wales, it’s always been a hive of biking activity.

The Dean Trail Volunteers are a big part of why the Forest of Dean has remained so good. They may only be quite modest in number (there’s reportedly only six main members) but they sure do get a lot of stuff done.

Anyway, here’s their list of stuff to look forward to at FoD this year…

DTV’s goals for 2017

Have a skills area built Have a pump track built Build individual top sections from the Start Mound to GBU (this will be the current top run but modified Ditto Corkscrew (already scratched in) Ditto Ski Run (a line of tabletops) Ditto Launchpad (half built already) They will also hope to scratch new top sections to Mr Rooty & Endo They are also looking to design something New to replace the now unused OC line between GBU and Endo GBU should finally get the rollers to pump through the current pedally section before the road gap DTV would love to develop some really challenging DH runs at the Worcester Lodge End of the valley but they need keen volunteer DH Riders to get it done Freeminers will get a link into the 10 mile XC Enduro Route And of course lots of general maintenance and anything else that DTV think of along the way.

How can you help?

DTV: “For those that can’t volunteer for whatever reason don’t forget we have a donation box in Pedalabikeaway [bike shop] by the till and a Paypal button on our website.

“Also you could donate any useable bike bits that we can sell on race days this is also a chance for you to come and ask any questions you may have about volunteering 🙂 or just thank us for our hard graft and insane devotion”.