Forest of Dean MBR Demo Day 2018: Specialized added to the line-up

The Forest of Dean MBR Demo Day will take place over two days: 7th-8th April 2018

In 2017 we teamed up with some of the industry’s top brands for the very first Forest of Dean MBR Demo Day and it was a belter of a day.

The sun was out in full force. As were the punters and the demo staffers. 200 test riders in total. 13 bike brands available to demo. MBR writers, demo bike brands and members of the public all had a blast on the fantastic trails of the Forest of Dean.

Due to the success of the inaugural event we have bigger plans for the Forest of Dean MBR Demo Day for 2018. It will span two days giving us the chance to get more test riders on the trails and therefore attract more brands to the event.

Using the Forest of Dean trails we mark out two loops, one more technical than the other, which should get you back to our demo centre in 40-50 minutes, depending on how long it takes you to climb/if you have uplift. Which gives you time to test plenty of bikes!

Big brands locked in to the Dalby Forest MBR Demo Day already:

Many more announcements expected very soon…

Intense Cycles has changed it’s sales model going into 2018 with the new direct sales channel making it even easier to have a premium bike at a lesser price. Stand out models on demo will be the Primer a 130mm 29er, Tracer with 165mm travel and 275 wheels, Carbine a 155mm 29er enduro race machine and the ACV finishing the line up with 130mm travel equipped with plus wheels. For more info on Intense bikes click here.

Intense will be bringing:

Carbine Expert M, L, XL

Primer Expert M, L, XL

ACV Pro M & L

Tracer Expert M, L, XL

From thoroughbred racers to trail tamers, Canyon mountain bikes are built to perform off-road whatever the terrain. Want the biggest kicks out on the trails? They’ve got you covered. The best results in international competition? Check out their race-winning pedigree. Or if you’re new to the sport? They offer performance and value that will have you completely hooked. Discover Canyon mountain bikes click here.

Canyon’s fleet:

Strive CF 7.0 18 S, M, L, XL

Spectral CF 8.0 18 S, M, L, XL

Neuron AL 8.0 18 M, L

Torque CF 8.0 18 S, M, L, XL

Sender AL 7.0 18 M, L

Sender AL 6.0 18 XL

ION is about challenging yourself, experiencing nature and feeling the force of gravity. Therefore they develop gear that is not only smart and innovative, but also transforms their passion into an unique design.

If you ask them….to be honest, they just create bike stuff to spend their work time riding. To find out more about ION click here.

Ion’s test gear:

K Pact Knee Pads

K Lite R Knee Pads

Raid AMP SUP Traction shoes

At Kali they have one priority above all – they want to make anything they manufacture as safe as possible. Where advancements in helmet safety can be made, they make them. This has been the precedent from day one – innovation was the foundation for Kali’s inception. Their core technology, Composite Fusion, was the result of over 3 years of R&D and tooling, well before they even produced their first helmet. Composite Fusion is the DNA found in all of our helmets – it allows us to make them smaller yet lighter and stronger. See more at kaliprotectives.com

Kali’s test helmets:

Interceptor

Maya

Calibre was born out of a desire to get people riding decent bikes. Not expensive bikesbut fully capable, well thought out bikes that will leave a smile on anyone’s face. Getting into mountain biking can be a minefield and Calibre aims to give riders the best possible introduction and keep them coming back for more. Check them out here.

Calibre Fleet:

Bossnut V2

Beastnut

Dune Fat Bike

Rake

Womens Bossnut V2

Line 10

FOCUS want every moment you spend out on your course to feel unique. And for you and your bike to be the perfect unit. That’s why they don’t just build any bikes. They create performance bikes. Bikes for the ultimate riding experience. That’s what they strive to achieve every single day.

Focus fleet: tbc

Specialized will have over 35 bikes for consumers to try across three trail platforms, including the award winning TURBO LEVO & KENEVO. Both the Enduro and Stumpjumper will be available in every frame size and across both 27.5 and 29 providing the perfect opportunity to find a trail bike that suits you best. All their staff are very knowledgeable and will be on hand to guide you through a complete set up before each ride. See you on the trails!

Specialized fleet:

Enduro Elite Carbon 29/6FATTIE S, M, L, XL

Enduro Elite Carbon 27.5 S, M, L, XL

Stumpjumper Expert 29/6FATTIE S, M, L, XL

Stumpjumper Expert 27.5 S, M, L, XL

Levo Expert Carbon 6FATTIE S, M, L, XL

Kenevo Expert 6FATTIE S, M, L, XL

Mens Epic Carbon CARBON M, L

Demo Days with a difference:

The MBR Demo Days are demo days with a difference. We are asking you to be MBR bike testers for the day. We want you to rate the bikes you ride and give us your feedback to go towards a MBR Demo Day bike test feature. We will also have our MBR photographers out on the trails so you will be able to download photos of yourselves shredding the best new bikes for free. Then at the end of the day you’re invited to share a beer with our team.

Tickets will be going on sale soon, and if last year is anything to go by they will sell out, and uplift tickets will fly off the shelf. So pre-register your interest to get priority access to tickets at the earlybird price.

When demo fleets are confirmed they will be announced here, so keep your eyes peeled.