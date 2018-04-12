Forest of Dean MBR Demo Day 2018: rider galleries

Rider photos from the Forest of Dean MBR Demo Day, 7th-8th April 2018

This year we expanded the Forest of Dean MBR Demo Day to a two-day affair. Our MBR photographers were out on the trails. Download the photos of yourselves.

The MBR Demo Days are demo days with a difference. We ask you to be MBR bike testers for the day and we want you to rate the bikes you ride and give us your feedback to go towards a MBR Demo Day bike test feature.

A brief history of mbr Demo Days

In 2017 we teamed up with some of the industry’s top brands for the very first Forest of Dean MBR Demo Day and it was a belter of a day.

The sun was out in full force. As were the punters and the demo staffers. 200 test riders in total. 13 bike brands available to demo. MBR writers, demo bike brands and members of the public all had a blast on the fantastic trails of the Forest of Dean.

Due to the success of this event we expanded the Forest of Dean Demo Day to a two-day event in 2018.

Using the Forest of Dean trails we mark out two loops, one more technical than the other, which should get you back to our demo centre in 40-50 minutes, depending on how long it takes you to climb/if you have uplift. Which gives you time to test plenty of bikes!

The demo brands available at the Forest of Dean:

Intense Cycles has changed it’s sales model going into 2018 with the new direct sales channel making it even easier to have a premium bike at a lesser price. Stand out models on demo will be the Primer a 130mm 29er, Tracer with 165mm travel and 275 wheels, Carbine a 155mm 29er enduro race machine and the ACV finishing the line up with 130mm travel equipped with plus wheels. For more info on Intense bikes click here.

Intense will be bringing:

Carbine Expert M, L, XL

Primer Expert M, L, XL

ACV Pro M & L

Tracer Expert M, L, XL

From thoroughbred racers to trail tamers, Canyon mountain bikes are built to perform off-road whatever the terrain. Want the biggest kicks out on the trails? They’ve got you covered. The best results in international competition? Check out their race-winning pedigree. Or if you’re new to the sport? They offer performance and value that will have you completely hooked. Discover Canyon mountain bikes click here.

Canyon’s fleet:

Strive CF 7.0 18 S, M, L, XL

Spectral CF 8.0 18 S, M, L, XL

Neuron AL 8.0 18 M, L

Torque CF 8.0 18 S, M, L, XL

Sender AL 7.0 18 M, L

Sender AL 6.0 18 XL

ION is about challenging yourself, experiencing nature and feeling the force of gravity. Therefore they develop gear that is not only smart and innovative, but also transforms their passion into an unique design.

If you ask them….to be honest, they just create bike stuff to spend their work time riding. To find out more about ION click here.

Ion’s test gear:

K Pact Knee Pads

K Lite R Knee Pads

Raid AMP SUP Traction shoes

At Kali they have one priority above all – they want to make anything they manufacture as safe as possible. Where advancements in helmet safety can be made, they make them. This has been the precedent from day one – innovation was the foundation for Kali’s inception. Their core technology, Composite Fusion, was the result of over 3 years of R&D and tooling, well before they even produced their first helmet. Composite Fusion is the DNA found in all of our helmets – it allows us to make them smaller yet lighter and stronger. See more here.

Kali’s test helmets:

Interceptor

Maya

Calibre was born out of a desire to get people riding decent bikes. Not expensive bikesbut fully capable, well thought out bikes that will leave a smile on anyone’s face. Getting into mountain biking can be a minefield and Calibre aims to give riders the best possible introduction and keep them coming back for more. Check them out here.

Calibre Fleet:

Bossnut V2

Beastnut

Dune Fat Bike

Rake

Womens Bossnut V2

Line 10

FOCUS want every moment you spend out on your course to feel unique. And for you and your bike to be the perfect unit. That’s why they don’t just build any bikes. They create performance bikes. Bikes for the ultimate riding experience. That’s what they strive to achieve every single day.

Focus fleet:

Jam2

Sam2

Raven2

Bold2

Specialized will have over 35 bikes for consumers to try across three trail platforms, including the award winning TURBO LEVO & KENEVO. Both the Enduro and Stumpjumper will be available in every frame size and across both 27.5 and 29 providing the perfect opportunity to find a trail bike that suits you best. All their staff are very knowledgeable and will be on hand to guide you through a complete set up before each ride. See you on the trails!

Specialized fleet:

Enduro Elite Carbon 29 S, M, L, XL

Enduro Elite Carbon 27.5 S, M, L, XL

Stumpjumper Expert 29 S, M, L, XL

Stumpjumper Expert 27.5 S, M, L, XL

Levo Expert Carbon 6FATTIE S, M, L, XL

Kenevo Expert 6FATTIE S, M, L, XL

Mens Epic Comp Carbon M, L

“Nukeproof are stoked to be bringing our fleet of the 2017 Enduro World Series winning Mega’s to the MBR demo days. We will be bringing a mix of 27.5” and 29” wheel Mega’s for you to try out on some of the UK finest dirt. As well as the bikes we will have a selection of components to test including our award winning Horizon pedals. Get ready to redefine your limit.”

Nukeproof demo fleet:

Nukeproof Mega 275 Carbon RS M, L

Nukeproof Mega 275 Carbon Factory M, L

Nukeproof Mega 275 Pro S, M, L, XL

Nukeproof Mega 290 Pro M, L, XL

“After the hugely successful launch of the Hope HB.160 last year, its time for the public to have the opportunity to try ‘that bike’. We’ll have a full size range of HB.160’s available at the MBR Demo days alongside some other dream build Hope’d up bikes.” Check out Hope.

Hope fleet:

Hope HB.160 S, M, L XL

Orange 4 S, M

Yeti SB4 S

Trek Remedy L

Evil fleet:

The Calling

The Following MB

The Insurgent

The Wreckoning

“Rocky Mountain Bicycles are stoked to be attending this years MBR Demo weekends. We will have all the key models available for demo including the best selling Altitude, the multiple award-winning Altitude Powerplay e-mtb as well as the recently launched Instinct BC90, Rocky’s biggest and baddest 29″er. Come down and check us out! #Lovetheride”

Rocky Mountain fleet:

Altitude

Carbon 50 – Small

Carbon 70 – Medium

Carbon 70 – Large

Carbon 50 – X-Large

Altitude Powerplay

Carbon 70 – Medium

Carbon 70 – Large

Slayer

Carbon 70 – Large

Instinct BC

Carbon 90 – Medium

Carbon 90 – Large

Thunderbolt BC

Carbon 90 – Medium

Carbon 90 – Large

Element

Carbon 70 – Medium

“All our frames are designed and assembled in the TITICI LAB (HUB) of Castelnuovo di Asola. A place where the skill and experience of the composite material artisans meet the ideas of the most daring designers, to produce exclusive frames in which each individual component is created through striving for perfection.” Find out more at www.titici.com

Titici fleet:

Titici FLEXY MTB XC hardtail 29er size S

Titici FLEXY MTB XC hardtail 29er size L

Titici FLEXY MTB XC hardtail 29er size XL

Titici FLEXY MTB Full suspension size M