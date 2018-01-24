Forest of Dean MBR Demo Day 2018: 7th-8th April

The Forest of Dean MBR Demo Day will take place over two days: 7th-8th April 2018

In 2017 we teamed up with some of the industry’s top brands for the very first MBR Demo Day at the Forest of Dean and it was a belter of a day.

The sun was out in full force. As were the punters and the demo staffers. 200 test riders in total. 13 bike brands available to demo. MBR writers, demo bike brands and members of the public all had a blast on the fantastic trails of the Forest of Dean.

Check it out:

Due to the success of the inaugural event we have bigger plans for the Forest of Dean MBR Demo Day for 2018. It will span two days giving us the chance to get more test riders on the trails and therefore attract more brands to the event.

Using the Forest of Dean trails we mark out 2 loops, one more technical than the other, which should get you back to our demo centre in 40-50 minutes, depending on how long it takes you to climb/if you have uplift. Which gives you time to test plenty of bikes!

We have two big brands locked in and many more announcements expected very soon.

Intense Cycles has changed it’s sales model going into 2018 with the new direct sales channel making it even easier to have a premium bike at a lesser price. Stand out models on demo will be the Primer a 130mm 29er, Tracer with 165mm travel and 275 wheels, Carbine a 155mm 29er enduro race machine and the ACV finishing the line up with 130mm travel equipped with plus wheels. For more info on Intense bikes click here.

Intense will be bringing:

Carbine Expert M, L, XL

Primer Expert M, L, XL

ACV Pro M & L

Tracer Expert M, L, XL

From thoroughbred racers to trail tamers, Canyon mountain bikes are built to perform off-road whatever the terrain. Want the biggest kicks out on the trails? They’ve got you covered. The best results in international competition? Check out their race-winning pedigree. Or if you’re new to the sport? They offer performance and value that will have you completely hooked. Discover Canyon mountain bikes click here.

Canyon’s fleet:

Strive CF 7.0 18 S, M, L, XL

Spectral CF 8.0 18 S, M, L, XL

Neuron AL 8.0 18 M, L

Torque CF 8.0 18 S, M, L, XL

Sender AL 7.0 18 M, L

Sender AL 6.0 18 XL

The MBR Demo Days are demo days with a difference. We are asking you to be MBR bike testers for the day. We want you to rate the bikes you ride and give us your feedback to go towards a MBR Demo Day bike test feature. We will also have our MBR photographers out on the trails so you will be able to download photos of yourselves shredding the best new bikes for free. Then at the end of the day you’re invited to share a beer with our team.

Tickets will be going on sale soon, and if last year is anything to go by they will sell out, and uplift tickets will fly off the shelf. So pre-register your interest to get priority access to tickets at the earlybird price.

When demo fleets are confirmed they will be announced here, so keep your eyes peeled.